US stock futures surged before the opening bell on Friday, November 27 as investors are set to end a volatile and short trading week due to Thanksgiving holiday.

According to latest market data, rally in US stock futures was led by Nasdaq, up 2.86% or over 600 points to 26,842.5, S&P rose 1.96% at 7,337 and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.33% to 50,182.95.

AI Trade Rebound

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Majot AI-linked stock futures recovered on Friday as investors return to semiconductor and chip space following a massive sell-off. Stock futures of SanDisk, Nvidia, Micron, Intel, Broadcom surged up to 10% before the opening bell today. Notably, investors will be looking at whether the worst sell-off in AI-linked stocks is over follwoing months of volatility amid concerns of massive spending on infrastructure.

“The rebound can have some staying power after such a sharp correction, but the burden of proof has clearly increased,” Santiago Mateo at CaixaBank AM told Bloomberg News. “The debate is moving from AI adoption to AI economics: whether the extraordinary amount of capital being deployed can generate adequate returns.”

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Investors Return After Thanksgiving Holiday

US stock futures also surged as investors returned to trading after the Thanksgiving holiday. The stock market was closed on Thursday, November 26, marking a shortened trading week with relatively subdued activity. With trading to resume trading on Friday, improved signs of stabilisation following recent market volatility has possibly supported buying interest in equities



Bullish Market Outlook For 2027

Even after the recent correction, most Wall Street strategists maintain a bullish outlook for US equities in 2027.

Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs expect the S&P 500 to reach 8,700 next year, while UBS Global Wealth Management and Wells Fargo see the index at 8,200, according to a report by Fortune. Additionally, Steve Chiavarone, chief investment officer for equities at Federated Hermes, indicated even more bullish year-end target of 10,000. Strategists also argue that a moderation in data centre investments could allow corporate cash flows to catch up with spending, potentially making the AI infrastructure boom more sustainable.

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