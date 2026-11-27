A Delhi-based startup is encouraging people to make provisions for their own final rites well in advance, offering services that cover everything from cremation and religious ceremonies to rituals performed after death.

The initiative allows individuals to document their final wishes and arrange their funerals during their lifetime, with packages designed to ease the burden on grieving families.

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Moksha Voyage, a funeral management startup, has introduced three packages priced between Rs 29,999 and Rs 1.5 lakh. These cover various aspects of last rites and related religious ceremonies, with the aim of sparing families the responsibility of coordinating elaborate arrangements during a period of bereavement.

Currently operating across Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, the company provides end-to-end funeral management services. These include transportation, mortuary facilities, cremation arrangements and the performance of Antim Sanskar in accordance with an individual's religious traditions and preferences.

According to its website, the company offers professional and compassionate assistance with last rites, funeral logistics and associated rituals.

Three Packages Catering To Different Requirements

The company has divided its services into three plans, covering different funeral-related requirements, from cremation arrangements to religious observances performed in the days following a person's death.

The basic plan, Samman Sewa, is priced at Rs 29,999 and focuses on arrangements and essential rituals associated with the day of cremation.

It includes coordination and guidance for family members, the services of a pandit to conduct rituals at home and the crematorium, pooja materials and assistance with necessary documentation.

The second option, Shraddha Sewa, extends the arrangements from the day of cremation to Asthi Visarjan, a process that generally takes between one and three days.

In addition to the services covered under Samman Sewa, the package includes arrangements for collecting the ashes (Asthi Sanchayan) and their subsequent immersion (Asthi Visarjan). It also provides a vehicle, a pandit, a kalash and assistance with the required formalities.

The most comprehensive option, Moksha Sankalp Sewa, is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh and covers arrangements extending up to 13 days after a person's death.

According to a report by Jagran, the package includes services offered under the other two plans, along with post-funeral rituals, Brahmin Bhoj and travel arrangements to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes.

Individuals Can Document Their Final Wishes In Advance

Apart from funeral management services, the startup allows individuals to make arrangements for their last rites ahead of time and specify how they would want their final ceremonies to be conducted.

By documenting these instructions in advance, the company aims to give people greater control over their funeral arrangements while sparing relatives the need to make decisions and coordinate services in the immediate aftermath of a death.

"Your preferences are clearly understood and documented," the company states on its website.

Moksha Voyage identifies financial transparency, reduced stress for relatives and greater clarity over funeral arrangements as some of the advantages of advance planning. Individuals can specify their preferences for their last rites, including arrangements based on their religious beliefs and personal choices.

Free Funeral Services For Underprivileged Families

Through its social initiative, Moksha Sewa, the company provides free funeral services to poor families and abandoned individuals, seeking to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent anyone from receiving a dignified final farewell.

Vijay Sharma, chairman of Moksha Sewa, described the initiative as an effort to promote compassion and dignity in society.

"Moksha Sewa is a humble step towards a more compassionate society, where every life – known or unknown, supported or unsupported – receives a dignified final journey," he said.

Actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who is also associated with the initiative as a board member, said she felt honoured to be part of the effort.

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She also urged individuals and organisations to support the initiative to help extend dignified funeral services to those unable to afford them.

The emergence of such services points to a more organised approach to an aspect of life that families have traditionally managed through personal networks, religious institutions and local service providers.

By bringing funeral arrangements, religious rituals and associated logistics under structured packages, Moksha Voyage is seeking to make advance planning for last rites an option for individuals and families.

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