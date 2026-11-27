An Indian-American Reddit user has opened up about feeling unsuccessful while comparing their life with those of wealthy Indian Americans they regularly come across on social media.

In a post, the user described a difficult family situation, including their parents' divorce, strained relationships with relatives and ongoing health and financial challenges.

They said they often feel that their family is struggling in comparison with other Indian-American families.

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The Reddit user also expressed concern about having to financially support their ageing mother following their parents' divorce. They said they do not expect to receive an inheritance or financial assistance from their parents, citing a series of poor financial decisions.

Despite trying to build a successful career, the user said seeing wealthy Indian-American influencers in their 20s and 30s on social media makes them question their own progress.

‘How Do They Get This Rich?'

The user wondered how some Indian Americans had managed to build significant wealth in what they described as a relatively short period since Indians began immigrating to the US.

They suggested that some of these influencers might come from generational wealth and questioned how such financial success could be achieved amid shrinking opportunities and a struggling middle class.

The post also raised questions about whether it is still possible to build substantial wealth in 2026.

‘Any Indian-American Failures Here?'

Towards the end of the post, the user asked other Indian Americans who were facing similar challenges to share their experiences.

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They asked people to discuss their professions and how they were managing their circumstances. The user also invited financially successful Indian Americans to share how they had built their wealth.

The post reflects the concerns raised by one individual about family circumstances, financial security and the pressure of comparing personal progress with the lifestyles portrayed on social media.

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