The Indian women's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the second semi-final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Friday, November 27.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India head into the knockout match after winning all five of their league-stage matches. The hosts will now look to continue their impressive run and move one step closer to defending their title.

Malaysia, meanwhile, will aim to put up a strong challenge against the defending champions and secure a place in the final.

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India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The hosts will be aiming to secure their third consecutive title in the competition.

The tournament features six teams: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. All six sides played each other once in the round-robin stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date And Time

The India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 semi-final will be played on Friday, November 27. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard time.

India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy semi-final will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

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Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy semi-final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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