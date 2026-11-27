Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as sentiment towards artificial intelligence stocks stabilised. However, lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook kept investors cautious.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3%, while the broader Topix rose 1.01%. South Korea's Kospi raced 0.67%, and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.4%.

Tokyo Inflation Keeps BOJ In Focus

Core consumer prices in Tokyo's central wards rose 2.9% YoY in November 2026, accelerating from 2.6% in October but falling short of the 3% forecast.

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The increase was the fastest since July 2025 and kept inflation above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a third consecutive month. The end of government utility subsidies contributed to the acceleration, keeping the central bank's policy outlook in focus.

AI Stocks Stabilise After Volatile Week

Global equities began the week on a strong footing after Nvidia shares surged 31% on Monday, following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO. The rally helped drive the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to their strongest daily performances since April 2025, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,400 points, or around 3%.

The momentum has since eased, with Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks giving back some of their gains, weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Even so, all three major US benchmarks remained on track for weekly gains. The S&P 500 was up nearly 4% week-to-date, while the Nasdaq and Dow had advanced more than 4%.

US Trading Shortened For Thanksgiving

US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and are scheduled to close early on Friday, at 1 pm Eastern Time. The shortened trading session comes as investors assess the recent pullback in AI stocks and the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

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