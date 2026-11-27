The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note on Friday, following mixed global cues, as rising crude oil prices may weigh on investor sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,959 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,850.

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“A decisive close above the 26,000 mark would be crucial to trigger the next leg of the up move towards its previous record high. We recommend maintaining a positive yet selective approach and using intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks. Auto, realty, capital markets, pharma and healthcare remain our preferred sectors, while investors should maintain a selective approach towards opportunities in other segments,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asia markets traded higher, recovering from an AI-driven selloff. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific equities gauge rose 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55%, while the Topix rallied 1.13%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.85%, and the Kosdaq jumped 5.30%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

US stock futures rose on Thursday night, amid a volatile week that was shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% and Nasdaq-100 futures rallied 0.6%.

The US market was closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and it is scheduled to close early on Friday.

US-Iran War

The US-Iran war in the Middle East escalated, with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia's oil refinery in the southern province of Jazan which killed one worker. Meanwhile, Kuwait's army said Iranian drones targeted a “vital site”, killing two Italian workers and injuring four others.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices steadied, on track for a modest weekly gain after sinking to a 15-month low earlier in a week. Spot gold price was little changed at $3,567.67 an ounce, while silver price fell 0.1% to $41.50 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were on track for the first weekly gain this month as escalating hostilities in the Middle East raised supply disruption concerns. Brent crude futures rose 0.03% to $96.60 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.54 a barrel, up 2.22%.

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