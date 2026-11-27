Suppose your family pays Rs 3,000 a year for a bank locker holding Rs 50 lakh in jewellery. A lapse in the bank's security lets burglars empty it. Under Reserve Bank of India rules, the bank's liability comes to Rs 3 lakh. Without separate insurance, that leaves your family Rs 47 lakh short.

The figure comes from your rent receipt. For a theft attributable to the bank's negligence, the RBI sets its liability at 100 times the prevailing annual locker rent. You could put another bridal set in the locker tomorrow and the bank would owe exactly the same amount. To cover the value of the jewellery itself, you can buy a separate policy from an insurer.

Consider how much gold Rs 3 lakh would replace. At the India Bullion and Jewellers Association's November 25 closing rate of Rs 1,10,871 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, it would buy about 27 grams before making charges and GST.

What the bank knows about your locker

The bank records who enters the vault. Under RBI rules, the officer who unlocks the first lock must then step away to give you privacy. The branch can confirm when you visited. It keeps no inventory of the bangles you put back or the necklace you took home.

The cause of the loss matters, too. The 100 times rent rule also applies to losses from events such as a fire caused by a lapse at the bank or fraud by a bank employee. A loss caused by an earthquake or solely by the customer's negligence falls outside that rule. The RBI also bars a bank from selling its locker customers insurance for the contents.

What would it cost to insure Rs 50 lakh?

There is a basis for that figure. A locker insurance tariff published in 2019 priced cover above Rs 40 lakh at 60 paise per Rs 1,000 insured. On Rs 50 lakh, that worked out to Rs 3,000 a year before GST.

The paperwork is worth checking before you pay. One publicly available proposal form requires an itemised list for cover of Rs 30 lakh or more. The accompanying brochure calls for a valuation report if the total exceeds Rs 40 lakh or a single piece is worth more than Rs 10 lakh. Those thresholds are specific to that policy.

Where the jewellery goes matters, too. The same policy covers burglary at the locker and excludes unexplained disappearance. If you take a necklace out for a wedding and someone steals it on the way home, the locker policy does not cover that loss.

Now consider the piece most likely to come without a bill: your grandmother's bangles. The claim form asks you to describe each missing item and give its quantity and value. Before you put the bangles away again, ask the insurer one question in writing. If these were stolen, what would you accept as proof of what they were worth?

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What to check before you buy

The policy is not a formality, and the fine print matters:

Declaration: Up to a limit, a self-declaration of contents is enough. If any single item is worth more than Rs 10 lakh, or the total cover exceeds Rs 40 lakh, a valuation report from a government-approved valuer is required.

Documentation: Keep purchase bills, hallmark certificates and photographs of what sits in the locker. A claim without proof of contents is a difficult claim.

Exclusions: Read what is not covered. Losses from mysterious disappearance, or items not declared, are the usual disputes.

We insure the car, the phone, the house, our own lives. And we leave the single most valuable thing most Indian families own sitting in a box with a Rs 3 lakh promise on it. For the price of a dinner out, that is a strange risk to carry.

The RBI's rule is not going to change. The locker is not going to get safer. The only variable a family controls is whether the gold inside it is insured.

Most of it, today, is not.

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