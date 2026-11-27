It has been a tumultuous year for India Inc. From succession battles and family feuds to governance issues brought to the fore, some would argue 2026 would go down in history as a defining one for Indian businesses.

Grabbing headlines today are the Tata Group and TVS family issues, but the year has also seen the Kalyanis and HDFC Bank have their own share of legal excitement.

At some level it boils down to power at two thresholds - one, who gets to decide who captains the ship, and two, who indeed captains it.

At Bombay House, the disagreement over leadership at and listing of Tata Sons has escalated into a public battle. Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran have found themselves on opposite sides over the latter's reappointment and the proposed listing of Tata Sons. On November 26, the two Tata Trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons moved the Bombay High Court challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment, arguing that the board's September decision does not comply with the company's Articles of Association.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Venu Srinivasan, who was once assumed to be Noel Tata's ally has also sided with N Chandrasekaran, and just at the same time, there's trouble mounting in his own TVS family.

His wife Mallika Srinivasan and daughter Lakshmi Venu have publicly stated that no economic settlement has been reached within the Venu Srinivasan family, challenging the suggestion that family assets and interests have been fairly divided between the two siblings - Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu. The argument is that management responsibilities and ownership rights especially for rightful share in family property are two different things.

From Chennai, the TVS corporate office, to Pune - another battle ensues at the Kalyani Group. Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his siblings are also locked in a long-running dispute over ancestral wealth, family assets and an alleged settlement. After mediation failed, the Supreme Court has suggested arbitration.

ALSO READ | TVS Succession Battle: Can Lakshmi Venu Open Ownership Claims Despite 2020 Family Pact?

Then there is HDFC Bank, where a governance crisis brewed in March this year when part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty's sudden resignation shook investor confidence owing to his statement that certain practices within the bank were inconsistent with his personal values and ethics. The bank subsequently commissioned an external review which found no evidence substantiating his allegations, but the episode exposed how quickly questions around governance can unsettle even the most trusted organisations. It was a short skirmish that got resolved quickly. Rajiv Kumar came in as part-time chairman and later, MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to run another term and the bank brought in Anup Bagchi to lead it.

It may be premature to cast 2026 aside as an outlier year.

Back in 2017, Infosys witnessed a very public confrontation between founder NR Narayana Murthy and then CEO Vishal Sikka over governance and executive compensation, culminating with Sikka's resignation. Just the year before that, Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons executive chairman after a massive fallout with Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata.

Corporate India is not alone too by any stretch of imagination.

In November 2023, OpenAI's board abruptly removed Sam Altman before employee and investor pressure paved the way for his return days later.

And then there is Jensen Huang who resigned earlier this month after news of his extra-marital affairs and suspected espionage surfaced, only to come back as CEO eleven days later.

The ultimate test of business empires is seldom about how successfully they were built. It is often about differences between the board, the founders or founding family surnames, and professional leaders that are tasked to take the company forward.

In 2026, Corporate India may have discovered that the hardest battles are not external but internal. Businesses can survive competition, policy and regulation, but what does them in is their own boardroom politics.

One battle after another - the war over legacy is far from over.