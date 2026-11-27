The succession dispute within the TVS family has moved to the Madras High Court, with Lakshmi Venu seeking partition of assets and business interests belonging to her father's branch of the family.

The suit against TVS patriarch Venu Srinivasan seeks a one-third share in the family's joint assets, including interests in TVS Motor Company, TVS Holdings, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton, as well as assets held through the VS Trust and other structures.

The court will have to determine whether the family's 2020 and 2024 arrangements settled ownership rights, whether the assets qualify as coparcenary property under the Hindu Succession Act and how interests held through trusts and companies can be dealt with in partition proceedings.

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The dispute centres on the December 2020 arrangement among the wider TVS family branches, which realigned business interests and control. Lakshmi and her mother Mallika Srinivasan say it did not settle economic ownership within Venu's immediate family. Venu and his son Sudarshan maintain that the succession arrangements had already allocated business interests between the siblings.

A memorandum of understanding signed by Venu, Mallika, Lakshmi and Sudarshan on March 21, 2024, dealt with the use of TVS brands and trademarks and restrictions on competing businesses. Lakshmi's position is that it governed business responsibilities, not ownership of family assets.

Ownership and management: What did the family agreements settle?

The central question is whether the division of business interests and management responsibilities also settled ownership within Venu Srinivasan's immediate family.

Lakshmi's case is that the 2020 arrangement divided interests between the wider TVS family branches, but did not settle the economic rights of Venu's children. She and Mallika maintain that the 2024 MoU dealt with brand usage and restrictions on competing businesses. Venu and Sudarshan's position is that the family had already agreed on an allocation of business interests and that the 2024 MoU formed part of that broader understanding.

"Succession to managerial authority cannot, without more, be equated with a settlement of beneficial ownership," says Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India. “Equally, a partition amongst different branches of an extended family does not necessarily extinguish the inter se proprietary rights of members constituting an individual branch,” Kumar adds.

The stock exchange disclosures provide context. In a December 10, 2020 letter to Sundaram-Clayton, Venu said the family arrangement was intended to align ownership of shares in group companies with the branches managing those businesses. In a January 27, 2021 filing, he outlined a proposed NCLT restructuring under which the two-wheeler auto-parts and die-casting business, along with strategic investments including 63.76% of Sundaram-Clayton, would vest in TVS Investments and Holdings. He also disclosed that he and members of his immediate family would hold a majority in that entity after the scheme. The restructuring took effect in February 2022.

The March 2024 exchange disclosure described a further understanding among Venu, Mallika, Lakshmi and Sudarshan, including restrictions on TVS trademark use and competing in specified businesses. TVS Motor clarified that it was not a party to the MoU and that the agreement did not affect its business.

The filings document a corporate realignment in 2020 and business restrictions in 2024. They do not, by themselves, establish whether ownership within the Venu branch was finally divided.

“The court will examine the language, parties and scope of each arrangement to determine whether ownership rights were conclusively settled or whether only business control and certain identified assets were dealt with,” says Gauhar Mirza, partner at Saraf & Partners. “A family settlement can leave some assets open for subsequent partition,” Mirza adds.

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When can a family settlement be reopened?

Indian courts generally favour voluntary family settlements intended to resolve existing or potential disputes. Depending on their terms and legal character, such arrangements can be binding even if every underlying asset is not formally transferred at the time.

A settlement may be challenged on grounds including fraud, coercion, undue influence, misrepresentation or lack of free consent. A signatory who has accepted benefits under an arrangement may also face an estoppel argument if they later deny its binding effect.

Lakshmi has invoked Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005. It gives daughters equal coparcenary rights alongside sons in Hindu joint family property governed by Mitakshara law. The Supreme Court has held that a daughter's coparcenary rights arise by birth, irrespective of whether her father was alive on the date of the amendment.

But Section 6 does not give daughters an automatic share in every asset owned by a family business or in a living parent's self-acquired property. The nature and origin of each asset will be critical.

Lakshmi will have to establish a subsisting proprietary or coparcenary interest in the assets she seeks to partition, and show that those rights were not extinguished by an earlier valid settlement. The court will need to distinguish ancestral property from independently acquired assets and property bought using income from a joint family estate.

"A business being old and family-run does not make its assets ancestral. The test is traceable origin: inherited undivided from paternal ancestors or bought with the income of a joint-family 'nucleus', versus acquired with independent funds. Whoever asserts the character carries the burden of proof," Ray Vikram Nath, senior partner at Aretha Alpha notes.

Trust and corporate structures add another layer. TVS Holdings owns 50.26% of TVS Motor, while the VS Trust holds 66.55% of TVS Holdings. Venu transferred a 6.79% stake in TVS Holdings to the VS Trust in April 2025. Subsequent disclosures identified Sudarshan as a beneficial owner through the VS Trust and Srinivasan Trust. But beneficial ownership disclosures do not, by themselves, determine whether the assets qualify as coparcenary property or establish Lakshmi's claim to them.

Can the court freeze disputed assets?

Lakshmi can seek an interim injunction to prevent the transfer, sale or dilution of assets she claims form part of the joint family estate. Filing a partition suit does not automatically freeze those assets. She must show a credible claim to the specific property and a risk that it could be transferred or altered before ownership is decided.

The court could order the parties to maintain status quo over specified shareholdings, restrain transfers to third parties or require undertakings against alienation. It could also direct disclosure of ownership records or proposed transactions. Such orders would preserve disputed assets, not decide ownership.

For interim relief, Shweta Tungare, co-founder of LawTarazoo, says the pivotal question is whether the 2024 arrangement was a concluded family settlement or merely an allocation of managerial roles.

“Courts tend to be circumspect here. They prefer measured relief, such as status quo on shareholdings or undertakings against alienation, to any intrusion into corporate governance," Tungare notes.

A restraint on transferring family-held shares is different from stopping TVS Motor or another operating company from conducting business. A claim over company shares also does not automatically entitle Lakshmi to restrain transactions involving the company's underlying assets. Companies are separate legal entities; she would have to establish why the specific shares, trust interests or other assets are connected to the rights claimed in her suit.

The court must also weigh the impact on other shareholders, creditors and business operations. A blanket freeze could disrupt legitimate corporate activity, while allowing disputed assets to be transferred could complicate a future partition.

Rahul Hingmire, co-founder and managing partner of Vis Legis Law Practice, points to the Sunjay Kapur estate case, in which the Delhi High Court restrained changes to shareholdings in three Indian companies. The case illustrates how a court can protect specific assets without necessarily freezing the businesses themselves.

A legal victory may not immediately translate into assets

Even if Lakshmi establishes her share, the actual division could take considerably longer.

Partition suits generally proceed in two stages. A preliminary decree determines the parties' shares in the disputed estate. Final-decree proceedings then work out how those shares will be implemented, potentially through court-appointed commissioners and valuers.

That process can become complicated when assets are held through companies, trusts and investment vehicles. Valuation disputes, tax consequences, securities-law requirements and third-party interests can delay implementation. A preliminary decree does not automatically give a claimant a specific asset or an immediate payout.

"A preliminary decree may recognise Lakshmi's share, but it does not give her a specific asset or an immediate payout. The court may appoint a commissioner, hear objections and decide what to allot or sell. Valuation disputes and restrictions on transferring unlisted shares can delay that process. For Lakshmi, winning a share on paper would settle her entitlement, not what she receives or when," Hingmire explains.

A contested case could run for years, particularly if either side appeals against the preliminary or final decree.

That makes a negotiated settlement an important alternative. A family agreement reached during litigation could allow the parties to agree on valuations, a buyout or an allocation of assets, potentially avoiding the complications of dividing operating businesses.

“Mediation or a negotiated family settlement can shorten the process considerably, and that is often how disputes of this kind end,” Tungare says.

But mediation is not guaranteed to succeed. The recent failure of Supreme Court-led mediation in the Sunjay Kapur family succession dispute shows the difficulty of reaching agreement when parties remain divided over ownership and valuation.

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