MCX shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, with the scrip rising as much as 2.68% to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,939.85 per share.

At 12:20 pm, MCX share price was trading 2.16% higher at Rs 3,920 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.71% lower at 83,711 level.

The rally in MCX shares came alongside a sharp recovery in gold and silver prices, with bullion rebounding from a 15-month low earlier this week. A weaker US dollar and a recovery in technology stocks helped offset expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

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On the MCX, gold futures for December delivery (December 4 contract) were trading at Rs 1,25,032 per 10 grams, up 2.26% at 12:22 pm. Silver futures for December delivery (December 4 contract) climbed 5.43% to Rs 1,53,759 per kg.

MCX Q2 Results

MCX reported a 130% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 454.57 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

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The company's revenue from operations or top line skyrocketed 114% annually to Rs 799.66 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 374.23 crore in Q2FY26.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) popped 146% YoY to Rs 664 crore in the September quarter of FY27. Subsequently, EBITDA margin expanded 570 basis points (bps) to 78% in Q2FY27, from 72.3% in Q2FY26.

The commodity exchange operator's Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures increased to Rs 62,819 crore, and for options it increased to Rs 12,00,129 crore.

Jefferies said MCX's Q2 results were broadly in line with estimates, with EBITDA at Rs 6.1 billion, largely matching its expectations.

Operating revenue grew 14% sequentially, driven by options trading. Options accounted for 76% of transaction revenue in the September 2026 quarter, compared with 75% in the previous quarter, the brokerage said.

Employee expenses grew slower than Jefferies had estimated, while technology costs came in higher than expected. EBITDA margin improved 147 basis points sequentially to 76.4%.

However, profit after tax was impacted by higher taxes, as MCX Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL) recognised its Rs 470 million tax expense for the first half in the September quarter, Jefferies said.

MCX Share Price History

MCX shares have delivered strong returns across time frames, gaining 10.51% over the past week and 22.29% in the past month. The stock has advanced 77.5% so far in 2026 and surged 87.16% over the past year.

The rally has been even sharper over the longer term, with MCX shares climbing 218.99% in two years, 565.89% in three years and 1,070.94% over five years.

Over a decade, the stock has gained 1,471.72%, translating into an absolute increase of 3,652.80 points.

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