The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reviewing listing requirements to eliminate disclosures that duplicate filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and replace multiple exchange penalties for the same violation with a single fine, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

"We will keep simplifying the rulebook," Pandey said, outlining the regulator's priorities.

The LODR review seeks to remove disclosure requirements that overlap with filings made to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. SEBI also plans to consolidate multiple exchange penalties imposed for the same lapse into a single fine, Pandey said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework is under way, Pandey said in his inaugural address at the 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi.

SEBI is also reviewing rules for initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, preferential issues and qualified institutional placements. The review also extends to the framework governing SME IPOs and the Innovators Growth Platform.

The regulator is separately reviewing the rules governing IPOs, follow-on public offerings, preferential issues and qualified institutional placements, as well as the SME IPO framework and the Innovators Growth Platform. Besides, SEBI is considering a graded compliance framework for stock brokers, with requirements based on their scale, client exposure and reliance on technology, Pandey said.

The regulator is also working to harmonise the rules governing investment advisers and mutual fund distributors.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.