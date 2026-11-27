JPMorgan expects the Nifty to reach 29,000 by December 2027, with the projected gains driven primarily by earnings growth rather than an expansion in valuation multiples, Sanjay Mookim, head of India equity research at JPMorgan, said during an NDTV Profit's town hall interaction on Friday.

The brokerage's forecast assumes earnings growth of around 13-14%, with valuations remaining broadly unchanged. Mookim said the target was based on the expectation that earnings would grow at that pace, rather than on any significant change in the multiples investors assign to stocks.

JPMorgan has also retained its Nifty target of 27,000 for the end of 2026, a forecast it had made earlier. "We expect about a 13-14% growth. And assuming that multiples stay where they are, you'll end up at 29,000," Mookim said.

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Earnings Drivers

Financials are expected to contribute the most to earnings growth, Mookim said, citing the link between financial sector earnings and nominal GDP growth.

Even if real GDP growth slows, JPMorgan expects nominal GDP growth to remain in double digits over the next several quarters, which could support earnings growth for financial companies.

"Most growth should come from financials," Mookim said. "Even if you see a deceleration in real GDP, we think nominal GDP should remain double digit for the next several quarters." He said financial stocks remained a preferred sector for the brokerage, with valuations also appearing comfortable.

JPMorgan expects core earnings growth to remain in the mid-double digits in 2027, although headline earnings could be more volatile because of commodity prices and base effects. Mookim said earnings growth of 12-13% could still be achievable, even as growth moderates from the levels seen in the current period.

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Stock Selection

Mookim said earnings revisions are a more important driver of stock returns over a period of one year or less than earnings growth or the valuation at which a stock trades.

Investors should focus on whether earnings estimates are likely to be revised upwards or downwards, he said.

"The biggest driver of stock returns from, and we said this earlier, is earnings revisions. Is the projected growth number likely to get increased or reduced?" Mookim said. He said a stock that appears expensive could still deliver returns if its earnings outlook improves, while a cheap stock may struggle if earnings estimates are cut.

JPMorgan sees opportunities in pharma and healthcare, where earnings momentum could continue. Mookim also pointed to industrials as a sector where momentum could persist. He said India remained relatively expensive as a broader market, making it difficult to find opportunities outside financials where growth and valuations are both attractive.

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