Small-cap stocks offer a wider range of businesses with varying levels of financial strength, governance and business quality than midcaps, making stock selection an important part of investing in the segment, according to Anupam Tiwari, Head of Equities at Groww Mutual Fund.

Tiwari clarified that his earlier observation about small-cap indices potentially underperforming midcaps over the next decade was not a broad prediction on the relative performance of the two market segments. His view was primarily about the difference between passive index exposure and active stock selection.

The comments came after the mid-cap and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 so far in 2026, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 rising 6.9% year-to-date (YTD) and the Nifty Midcap 150 gaining 2.3%, compared with a 0.1% rise in the Nifty 50 as of Nov. 26.

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"The small-cap universe is considerably more heterogeneous than mid caps, with wide variations in business quality, financial strength and corporate governance," Tiwari said in an emailed innteraction with NDTV Profit.

He said these differences make it important to assess individual companies rather than rely solely on broad-based exposure to the small-cap segment.

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Index Exposure

Tiwari said his earlier comments on the possibility of small-cap indices underperforming midcaps were centred on the limitations of passive investing in a segment where companies differ significantly in their fundamentals.

The small-cap universe has a wider spread of business quality, financial strength and corporate governance standards, he said. This makes the segment different from midcaps and highlights the role of active stock selection.

Tiwari said broad-based index exposure may not capture the range of opportunities available among small-cap companies.

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Valuations

Markets can sometimes price companies more optimistically than their underlying fundamentals warrant, Tiwari said.

"We believe this is in the nature of market cycles, which may sometimes lead to certain opportunities being priced more optimistically than their underlying fundamentals warrant," he said.

Groww Mutual Fund follows a bottom-up stock selection approach under its QGaRP framework - Quality, Growth and Reasonable Price - to identify companies with sound fundamentals, the ability to scale and sustainable earnings potential, Tiwari said.

The approach also involves assessing whether a company's valuation adequately reflects its prospects and the risks associated with them, he said.

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