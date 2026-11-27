Flipkart's Black Friday Sale 2026 is ending today, offering shoppers a final opportunity to purchase smartphones and other electronic products at discounted prices. Among the notable deals is Apple's iPhone 17 (256 GB), which is listed at Rs 89,100, down from tis original retail price of Rs 99,000.

Customers can get an additional Rs 4,000 discount using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs 85,100.

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Flipkart Black Friday Sale: iPhone 17 Bank Offers

The iPhone 17 (256GB) is available at Rs 89,100 after an upfront discount of Rs 10,800. Buyers using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards can receive another Rs 4,000 off at checkout.

Customers who do not have these eligible credit cards can also explore UPI-based discounts. Eligible transactions through platforms such as Google Pay, SuperMoney, PhonePe and CRED may offer savings of up to Rs 1,101.

Additionally, customers exchanging an older smartphone may receive an exchange benefit of up to Rs 53,750. However, the actual exchange value will depend on the model, condition and eligibility of the device.

These benefits are subject to promotional terms and conditions and may not be applicable together. Customers should check the final payable amount before completing their purchases.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2026: Other Smartphone Deals

The sale also features discounts on smartphones from several leading brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo and Oppo.

According to The Week, the Apple iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 56,999, while the iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,499. Google's Pixel 10 is listed at Rs 67,999, against its earlier price of Rs 79,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is available at Rs 31,999, while Vivo T4 Ultra 5G is listed at Rs 34,999. The Oppo Reno 14 5G is also available at a reported price of Rs 34,200.

iPhone 17: Key Specifications

According to Apple's official specifications, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A19 processor and comes with two 48-megapixel rear cameras and an 18-megapixel front camera.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Gets Rs 14,800 Effective Discount: How To Get It In Flipkart Black Friday Sale

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