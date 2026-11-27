Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole continues its theatrical run with a cumulative India net collection of Rs.69.30 crore after seven days at the box office. However, the film witnessed a decline in its daily earnings on Thursday, November 26, as its first-week momentum gradually slowed.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.75 crore net in India on Day 7 across 5,893 shows, marking an 8% decline compared to its Day 6 collection of Rs 4.1. With this, the film is now approaching the Rs 75 crore mark in domestic net collections.

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The film opened in theatres on November 20 and registered an impressive opening of Rs 18.10 crore. It earned Rs 15.75 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 15.90 crore on Sunday. However, collections witnessed a considerable drop on Monday, when the film collected Rs 6.30 crore. The downward trend continued with Rs 5.40 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.10 crore on Wednesday.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 80.35 crore, while its overseas gross earnings have reached Rs 30.75 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 111.10 crore.

Tamil Version Leads Regional Collections

The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. On Day 7, it collected Rs 2.35 crore, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 49.25 crore.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.15 crore on Thursday, bringing its total to Rs 17.30 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed approximately Rs 25 lakh on Day 7, taking its cumulative collection to Rs 2.75 crore.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of approximately 17.1 per cent across 5,893 shows on Thursday. Among the three language versions, Telugu registered the highest overall occupancy at 21 per cent, followed by Tamil at 18 per cent. The Hindi version recorded considerably lower occupancy.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

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