Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him "a face of Hindutva that stands at the very top".

The remark, an unusual one from an Opposition leader, came ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday, Raut said: "If Yogi ji has declared himself (as CM face), it is commendable. He is a capable man, and we too love Yogi ji." He added: "If there is no Yogi, there is no UP."

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Raut said Adityanath's statement showed "full confidence that his party will win a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that the majority of MLAs elected will support him".

Raut was reacting to Adityanath's comments a day earlier at a media conclave. Asked about the BJP's chief ministerial face for the polls, the chief minister said the party's lotus symbol was the face and that "everyone knows who is who".

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the party will decide on the CM once results are out. The BJP has not formally named a face.

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has spoken of collective leadership and described Adityanath as one of the party's faces, which has kept speculation about a third term alive.

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The politics behind the praise matter. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has been out of power since 2022, when the party split and Eknath Shinde's faction, backed by the BJP, took over the government and the party name.

Since then, the Thackeray camp has sat in the Maha Vikas Aghadi with the Congress and the NCP (SP), and has been part of the INDIA bloc. Its Hindutva credentials have been challenged by the BJP and the Shinde Sena.

By praising Adityanath's Hindutva appeal, Raut reminds voters that his party shares that ideological ground, while keeping its distance from the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to vote in February-March 2027. The BJP will contest alongside the Apna Dal, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the SBSP and the Nishad Party.

The main challenge is expected from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is an INDIA bloc partner of the Sena (UBT).

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