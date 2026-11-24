In September 2020, when the agrarian agitation against the Narendra Modi-led government's three farm laws was at its peak, the Centre-ruling National Democratic Alliance suffered a blow as one of its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, walked off.

At the time, SAD's de-facto leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party cannot continue in a coalition with the BJP, if the Centre is acting against the interests of Punjab. His anger stemmed from the opposition to the farm laws, which were opposed by all major farm unions of the state.

Six years later, the ghost of farm laws has apparently vanished, as those now-withdrawn legislations are no longer the poll planks in Punjab by a long mile.

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On Tuesday, the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Badal shared a stage in New Delhi to announce that the Akalis are back in the NDA. The farm laws barely came up. The talking points were drugs, law and order, and what Shah called "Hindu-Sikh brotherhood".

Shah also settled the leadership question upfront. "Bada Bhai hee Chief Minister hota hai," he said, signalling that the chief minister will come from the Akali Dal if the alliance wins. Seat-sharing is yet to be announced, but sources told NDTV that the BJP may contest around 40 of the 117 seats. That would be almost double the 23 it fought under the old formula, when the SAD contested 94.

From 93 Seats To Five

The numbers explain the change of heart.

In 1997, the first time the two contested together, the combine won 93 seats with a combined vote share of 45.97%. The SAD bagged 75 of its 94 seats and the BJP won 18 of 23. The alliance returned in 2007 with 67 seats (SAD 48, BJP 19), and in 2012 it did what no Punjab government had managed since the state's reorganisation: win a second straight term, with 68 seats.

Then came the slide. The 2015 Bargari sacrilege and the police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan hurt the Akalis badly, and in 2017 the combine shrank to 18 seats, SAD 15 and BJP 3, as the Congress swept back to power.

Going solo in 2022 made things worse. While the AAP won 92 seats with 42.01% of the vote, the SAD won just three of the 97 seats it contested (18.38% vote share) and the BJP two of 73 (6.6%). Of those three Akali MLAs, only one is still with the party.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls offered a different twist. The BJP drew a blank in all 13 seats but nearly doubled its vote share to 18.56% from 9.63% in 2019. The SAD held only Bathinda, its vote share halving to 13.42% from 27.45%, and 10 of its 13 candidates lost their deposits. Together, the two polled about 32%, more than either the AAP or the Congress in that election.

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Where Did The Farm Law Anger Go?

The laws were repealed in November 2021, and five years on Punjab's conversation has moved to drugs, law and order, and anti-incumbency against the Bhagwant Mann government. Shah repeated his promise of a "drug-free" Punjab by December 2029.

The bigger signal, though, came from the farm unions themselves. On Nov. 2, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) led by Harmeet Singh Kadian backed Badal. On November 18, BKU (Lakhowal), which has a presence in Malwa, followed. Both were part of the 2020-21 agitation that broke the alliance.

There is a catch. Farmer leaders have indicated their backing is for the Akalis and does not automatically extend to BJP candidates, The Indian Express reported. "Transfer has never been automatic," NDTV's Manjeet Sehgal noted in an analysis, as rural Sikh voters have often resisted backing BJP candidates.

What It Means For 2027

The field, however, is far more crowded than in 1997. Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) is estimated at only about 4% statewide, but could pull 15-25% in some rural seats of Majha and Malwa, enough to play spoiler in 30-40 seats and eat into the Akalis' Panthic base.

The real test, then, is less about arithmetic and more about trust: whether Akali and BJP cadres who traded barbs for six years can now work together, booth by booth.

The rivals are not impressed. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party's tie-up is with the people of Punjab, while Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka said putting the two together was like "adding zero to zero".

The farm laws may no longer be on the ballot. Whether the farmers who fought them are ready to vote for both partners is the question 2027 will answer.

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