The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI) to provide financial assistance to students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and De-Notified Tribes (DNT).

The scheme aims to reduce financial barriers and help students from these communities continue their education. It covers different stages of education, from school to college, through multiple scholarship and educational support programmes.

Under the Top Class Education in Schools component, eligible students studying in Classes 9 to 12 can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1.25 lakh annually.

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The assistance varies according to the class and covers eligible school fees, hostel fees and other prescribed charges.

PM-YASASVI has five components: pre-matric scholarships, post-matric scholarships, top class education in schools, top class education in colleges, and the construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls.

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility Criteria

Students seeking financial assistance under the Top Class Education in Schools component must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.

1. Applicants must belong to the OBC, EBC or DNT category.

2. The annual income of their parents or guardians must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

3. Students must be studying in a school identified under the scheme.

4. Students must have secured at least 60% marks in Class 8 or Class 10, as applicable.

5. The scholarship is available for students in Classes 9 to 12, subject to the scheme's entry and selection requirements.

Students should note that the scholarship is merit-based and subject to the availability of slots. The scheme's school-level component covers students entering at Class 9 or Class 11 in identified schools.

PM YASASVI Scholarship Amount

The financial assistance offered under the Top Class Education in Schools component varies according to the student's class.

Classes 9 and 10: Up to Rs 75,000 per year

Classes 11 and 12: Up to Rs 1,25,000 per year

The assistance covers eligible tuition fees, hostel fees and other prescribed school charges. The amount provided is subject to the actual eligible expenses and the maximum annual limit under the scheme.

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Documents Required

Students applying for the scholarship should keep the following documents ready:

Income certificate

Category certificate

Aadhaar card

Marksheet of the previous qualifying examination

Bank account details

How To Apply For PM YASASVI Scholarship 2026?

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Eligible students can submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The portal lists the PM-YASASVI Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education in Schools for OBC, EBC and DNT students under the merit-based scholarship category.

Students should check the latest application status and scheme guidelines on the official portal before submitting their forms. Applications are subject to verification by the concerned school and authorities.

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