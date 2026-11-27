Kalyan Jewellers' new regional jewellery brand, Akshaye Thanga Maligai (ATM), could provide an additional growth opportunity, but HSBC Global Investment Research has not yet factored the business into its estimates, leaving room for potential upside if the format scales successfully.

The affordable gold jewellery brand is positioned to compete with regional chains and unorganised players through competitive making charges and collections tailored to local preferences.

Following store visits in Chennai, HSBC analysts Nihal Mahesh Jham, Pratik Gothi and Nupur Vyas said management had reported strong festive-season traction at ATM's first showroom in T. Nagar, which opened in August 2026. Kalyan plans to open two more stores in each of the December and March quarters.

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ATM is currently focused on Tamil Nadu. Its performance could determine whether Kalyan extends the regional-brand strategy to other markets.

ATM's Low Making Charges May Help It Compete

HSBC said ATM's inventory and designs are curated around regional tastes and buying patterns, distinguishing the brand from Kalyan's existing jewellery network.

Making charges on plain gold jewellery are capped at around 10%, which the brokerage believes is among the lowest offered by key peers. This could help ATM compete with established regional chains and unorganised players. However, the lower charges also mean gross margins are likely to be below those of Kalyan's main network.

HSBC has not included ATM in its estimates, citing a lack of further details from the company. The brokerage flagged the potential upside if execution is strong.

Chennai Jewellery Demand Holds Up Despite High Base

HSBC's Chennai market checks pointed to healthy festive demand, followed by wedding-related purchases. Overall, demand trends remained stable despite a high base.

The brokerage observed that average bill values may have declined as gold prices eased in recent weeks. However, higher footfall and an increase in the quantity of gold purchased have partly offset the impact. Many customers, it noted, continue to shop within an implicit spending budget.

Making charges on plain gold jewellery ranged from 5% to 20%, depending on design complexity, while charges on studded jewellery were higher. Studded jewellery, however, accounts for a relatively small share of the Chennai market.

Old gold exchanges made up around 40-70% of purchases, depending on the brand. Monthly gold purchase schemes also remain an important customer acquisition channel, while cash-for-gold transactions are not actively encouraged or marketed.

HSBC added that rising competition in recent years may have weighed on making charges. Retail diamond prices, meanwhile, have not fallen significantly despite a decline in wholesale prices over the past three to four years.

HSBC Retains Buy On Kalyan Jewellers

HSBC retained its 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of Rs 830. The brokerage values the core standalone business at 40 times forward earnings and the international business at 15 times.

It expects scope for a valuation re-rating as Kalyan repays debt, completes the sale of its land holdings and share-price volatility moderates.

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