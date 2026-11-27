Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, will face Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Pakistan Shaheens, led by Abdul Samad, have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all three of their Group B matches. They defeated the UAE by 61 runs, India A by 48 runs and Nepal by 96 runs to book their place in the semi-finals.

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Bangladesh A, meanwhile, finished second in Group A after winning two of their three group-stage matches. Led by Saif Hassan, they will look to upset the unbeaten Pakistan side and secure a place in the final.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A: Match Date And Time

The Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will take place on Friday, November 27.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A: Venue

The Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A second semi-final will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A second semi-final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be shown on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A second semi-final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A: Full Squads

Pakistan A: Abdul Samad (captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahzaib Khan, Danish Aziz, Saad Masood and Ali Raza.

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Bangladesh A: Saif Hassan (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (wicketkeeper), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Md Rubel, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Irfan Sukkur, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Iqbal Hossain Emon.

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