Ye Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, has opened well at the box office on its first day in theatres. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, and its opening-day performance indicates a promising start.

The film follows the love story of its lead characters while exploring family dynamics in the modern world.

Ye Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 1

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Ye Prem Mol Liya has collected Rs 53 lakh net in India on Day 1 across 2,147 shows so far. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 53 lakh, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 63 lakh. The final figures are yet to be reported.

Ye Prem Mol Liya Advance Booking

The film recorded steady advance bookings ahead of its Day 1 release. It sold around 1.14 lakh tickets, generating Rs 2.97 crore across 7,551 shows in India. Excluding block seats, the collection stood at Rs 1.76 crore from 68,445 tickets, according to Sacnilk.

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The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top-performing region, contributing Rs 56.79 lakh through advance bookings.

For Day 2, the film has sold around 95,916 tickets so far, generating Rs 2.67 crore across 6,625 shows in India. Excluding block seats, the collection stands at Rs 1.51 crore from 53,218 tickets, the report stated.

About Ye Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Ye Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Ayushmann plays Prem Mishra, while Sharvari essays the role of Purva Solanki. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire, who plays Ved Mishra, Prem's father.

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem character in a Barjatya directorial, following actors such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Ye Prem Mol Liya was released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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