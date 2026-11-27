Ye Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, hit cinemas on Friday, November 27, 2026. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film follows the love story of its lead characters and explores family dynamics in the modern world.

The film has received positive reactions on X, with viewers sharing their opinions on the performances, storytelling, visuals and background score. While several users have described it as a genuine family entertainer that can be enjoyed with the entire family, others have praised its soulful music.

Here's what netizens are saying about the film.

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Ye Prem Mol Liya X Reviews

Ye Prem Mol Liya has received largely positive reactions on X, with several viewers praising its performances, scale, visuals and music. Audiences have appreciated the film as a family entertainer that captures the essence of a classic Rajshri production from the 90s.

The film's music has also received particular appreciation, with viewers praising its soulful tracks and background score.

Several users have described the film as a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscent of 1990s Bollywood cinema. Audiences and critics have also praised Sooraj Barjatya for bringing back the warmth of family, relationships and emotions while offering a fresh and progressive take on love and partnership.

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Meanwhile, some viewers have pointed out that the first half takes time to build momentum. However, they believe the emotionally engaging second half makes the overall cinematic experience worthwhile.

About Ye Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as main leads.

The film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. Kirkire plays Ved Mishra, Prem's father.

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem character in a Barjatya film, following actors including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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