Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a fresh attack on the BJP over the proposed Delimitation Bill, calling it a "BJP conspiracy to strip the people of this country of their power".

The remarks, made in a post on X on Friday, come days before Parliament reconvenes.

In the post, translated from Marathi, Raut said the "anti-national Delimitation Bill would never have dared to be brought before Parliament in such a corrupt manner" if Sharad Pawar were well.

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"Sharad Pawar is unwell and in no position to fight or make decisions," he wrote, adding that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was "no longer with us". He tagged Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's Maharashtra unit.

"Anyone who supports it is betraying the people of this country... They will be known as the biggest traitors of the 21st century!" Raut said, urging "every patriotic, democratic party" to reject delimitation in Parliament.

What The Bill Seeks

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 is part of a package with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. The amendment proposes raising the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats, including up to 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.

The government's stated aim is to operationalise the 33% women's reservation before the 2029 general election, following a fresh delimitation exercise.

READ | Parliament May Reconvene Next Week As Modi Govt Looks To Revive Delimitation Bill

April Defeat

The package was introduced in a special session on 16 April. The amendment was defeated in the Lok Sabha the next day, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional change.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju then withdrew the Delimitation Bill and a companion Union Territories bill.

Why The Opposition Objects

The INDIA bloc has said it backs women's reservation but opposes the delimitation provisions. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said the Opposition will vote against them together. Its demands include retaining 543 seats and keeping each state's current share of seats.

READ | Women's Quota Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha, Fails To Get Two-Third Majority

Parliament Reconvenes

Rijiju announced on Thursday that the Centre has asked for the Lok Sabha to meet on 30 November and the Rajya Sabha on 2 December, amid reports that the government may revive the bill.

The Monsoon Session was adjourned on 13 August without being prorogued, and Congress has called the move an "assault" on the Constitution.

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