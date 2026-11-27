A heartwarming interaction between actor-turned politician, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and a young boy caught the internet's attention when a video showing the young boy kissing the minister on the cheek went viral. The moment was captured during the Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Education Awards ceremony in Chennai on Thursday, November 26.

In a video shared by the Press Trust of India (PTI) on X, the boy can be seen approaching Vijay during an interaction at the event. As the Chief Minister posed with the child for the cameras, the young boy leaned forward and planted a kiss on his cheek. Vijay appeared to be pleasantly surprised by the gesture and responded with a smile.

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The video also captured an interaction involving the child's father who requested Vijay to provide laptops to students completing their Class 12 examinations in order to help them pursue higher education. The request was particularly relevant to the occasion, given that the ceremony was organised to recognise academic achievement and encourage students to continue their education.

The TVK Education Awards, also known as Kalvi Virudhu, are organised annually by Vijay's political party to honour students who perform exceptionally well in their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

According to reports, the 2026 edition was organised in multiple phases. The first phase of the 2026 awards ceremony was held in Chennai on November 4. Students from 30 constituencies across Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts were recognised.

The second phase of the awards ceremony was scheduled for November 26 and 27 at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai, Chennai. Students from several districts were invited to receive recognition for their academic performance.

The programme recognises students who secure the top three positions in their respective Assembly constituencies. Apart from certificates and awards, the initiative also includes cash incentives aimed at encouraging students to continue their education.

Arrangements were made to facilitate the participation of students and their parents, including transportation, accommodation and food. The organisers also issued separate identification cards to students and entry passes to their parents, Tamil Zone reported.

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