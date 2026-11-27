Ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to Mumbai Police flagging concerns over alleged drug use at live events and warning of a rasta roko protest with local residents.

The show is scheduled for 27 November at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

What The MNS Letter Says

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The party submitted a written complaint to the Senior Police Inspector at Tardeo police station, dated 27 November and signed by division president Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Pundhe.

The letter alleges that drugs are openly sold and consumed at concerts held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the NSCI Dome, pushing young people towards addiction. It also recalls an earlier drug-related death of a young man in the area.

The letter adds that residents face heavy traffic congestion during such events and want no further concerts permitted at either venue. If the concert is not cancelled, the MNS says it will join locals in blocking roads.

The Trigger: Drug Tests At Racecourse

The demand follows action at an event held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 22 November. Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell deployed a new AI-enabled forensic van there, inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day earlier.

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Officers screened 55 people using saliva tests. Twelve tested positive in the initial checks, 11 for cannabis and one for cocaine, according to media reports. All 12 were arrested and taken to Tardeo police station.

Wider Concern Over Concert Safety

Live events in the city have been under scrutiny this year. Two MBA students died of a suspected drug overdose after a concert at the NESCO grounds in Goregaon in April. In June, a 28-year-old man died during a concert at the NSCI Dome in Worli, and a histopathology report later confirmed MDMA in his system, the Free Press Journal reported.

Security Already On Alert

The Dosanjh show was already under tight security. In October, an email threatening attacks on the Mumbai mayor's office and the concert venue had put police on high alert.

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