Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his Aura India Tour 2026 to Mumbai on November 27. The concert, scheduled to take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to experience their favourite artists live.

According to the event listing on BookMyShow, the Mumbai concert will begin at 4 PM and is scheduled to run for approximately six hours. Tickets are available through the online ticketing platform, with prices starting at Rs 5,499. The event is currently marked as filling fast on the booking website.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert 2026: Date, Time And Venue

The Mumbai leg of the Aura India Tour will take place on Friday, November 27, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

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As per BookMyShow, the event will feature performances across several musical genres, including Punjabi, Bollywood, folk, hip-hop, pop and R&B. Hindi and Punjabi are listed as the languages of the performance.

The listed event duration is six hours. However, this refers to the overall event schedule and does not necessarily indicate the duration of Diljit Dosanjh's individual performance.

How To Book Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets

Fans interested in attending the concert can purchase tickets through the BookMyShow website or mobile application. To book tickets, users need to visit the official event page, select their preferred ticket category and choose the number of passes required. They can then log in to their accounts and complete the payment through the available options.

The starting ticket price is Rs 5,499. Prices may vary depending on the category selected and applicable booking charges. Fans are advised to check the platform for the latest availability and pricing before making a purchase.

The event listing states that children aged five years and above are permitted to attend. People attending are also advised to check the event page for venue-specific entry guidelines and other instructions before arriving.

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Aura India Tour 2026: Other Cities On The Schedule

Apart from Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh's India tour includes performances in several other cities. According to the singer's official tour website, the schedule includes Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.

The Mumbai concert follows the singer's earlier India tour, Dil-Luminati, which attracted considerable attention in 2024.

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