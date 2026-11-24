Microsoft is developing its own technology to train artificial intelligence models, aiming to boost their capabilities and depend less on systems built by other companies.

The company's AI unit has built a reinforcement learning (RL) framework called Rocket. RL is a method in which a model improves by being rewarded for good outcomes, and it is used to sharpen reasoning after a model's initial training, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Rocket is designed to run training for weeks or months across thousands of GPUs, and Microsoft is using it on its three-trillion-parameter base model, MAI Base 2.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Microsoft said the model is being trained without distillation from third-party models, which means it is built up from its own base rather than learning from another company's AI. The company said that over such long runs, small numerical mismatches and system inefficiencies pile up, which is why it built its own system.

Fixing The Failures Of Long Training Runs

Microsoft said training at this scale brings hardware failures, delays and calculation differences that can disrupt learning. Rocket lets the company recover from failures, shift computing resources and continue without restarting.

ALSO READ | Satya Nadella Calls Microsoft Outage Result Of 'Perfect Storm' Of Events, Warns Of AI Threats

Microsoft added that it has also made calculations consistent between the training and response-generation systems.

Chief executive Satya Nadella said in a social media post that "outcome per dollar is the frontier". He pointed to efficient pretraining through MAI Base 2, long RL runs through Rocket, and seven new MAI models announced last week.

Nadella said building models and products together will help pass gains to customers, while Microsoft stays open to using other companies' models.

Benchmark Claim

Microsoft AI said Rocket has helped its models improve on an aggregate reasoning benchmark that combines public and private tests. It said its model has overtaken Claude Opus 4.8 on that benchmark and is on course to pass GPT-5.6 Sol within weeks.

ALSO READ | Satya Nadella Reveals the Fitness Habit He Has Followed for 25 Years

The claim is Microsoft's own and has not been independently verified, and the company's post does not say whether the result comes from MAI Base 2.

Background

Rocket was introduced in the technical report for MAI Thinking 1, which it helped turn from the earlier base model, MAI Base 1, into a reasoning model. Microsoft said this work is separate from its MAI Code 2 models. The company describes long and stable RL as essential to its path to what it calls "Humanist Superintelligence".

Microsoft said it will keep improving Rocket to support longer training, more complex tasks and larger deployments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.