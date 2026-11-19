Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the recent global Microsoft 365 outage as the result of a "perfect storm" of technical issues, while warning that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) tools could make online infrastructure more vulnerable to cyber threats.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on November 18, Nadella discussed the disruption that affected Microsoft's services last week. He stated that the incident was triggered by a latent software bug and a combination of other factors that eventually led to widespread service failures.

"We put out an incident response, and we're going to obviously take all of the learnings, both upstream architectural, as well as operational, and fix that," Nadella said.

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The outage began on November 12 and affected several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, Exchange Online and Copilot. Users across multiple countries reported difficulties accessing emails and other workplace tools, disrupting businesses and government operations.

According to Microsoft's preliminary post-incident report, the disruption resulted from three factors. A software defect introduced during a network gateway update in July remained undetected for months. A subsequent shift in Teams traffic increased the load on the affected infrastructure, while approximately 14% of the relevant server capacity was already unavailable due to an unrelated issue. The combination triggered a failure, leaving more than 80% of the affected gateway servers unresponsive at the peak of the incident.

Reuters reported that Downdetector recorded more than 7.4 million outage reports worldwide, with reports peaking at nearly 20,000 per minute.

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Satya Nadella Raises Concerns Over AI-Powered Cyber Threats

Beyond the Microsoft disruption, Nadella expressed concerns about the security of critical infrastructure as AI continues to advance. He pointed out that several essential systems rely on internet-connected equipment and firmware that cannot easily be updated with security patches.

"Remember, there is a lot of stuff in our critical infrastructure that's unpatchable," he said, citing cooling equipment, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and transportation infrastructure as examples.

Nadella also highlighted how AI is changing the cybersecurity landscape. While AI tools can help identify software vulnerabilities, the same capabilities could potentially allow malicious actors to discover and exploit weaknesses faster.

He explained that technology companies previously had more time to test security patches before deploying them. However, the growing speed of vulnerability discovery and exploitation is putting pressure on organisations to release fixes almost immediately.

"The patch [now] needs to go instantly from being available to being patched in production, because it's being exploited in the wild, right? So that's going to create instability," he said.

Nadella Compares The Challenge To Y2K

The Microsoft chief also compared the uncertainty surrounding modern technology disruptions to the Y2K computer problem, which raised fears of widespread system failures following the year 2000. He suggested that the current challenge could be more complicated as AI models become increasingly capable.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has stated that it was not aware of malicious activity behind the November outage and ruled out AI as its cause.

At its Microsoft Ignite conference, Nadella acknowledged the company's responsibility towards customers, saying Microsoft had work to do to improve the resilience of its services. He added that the company was committed to learning from the incident and continuously improving its infrastructure.

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