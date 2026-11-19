MCX share price will be in focus on Thursday after UBS reiterated its bullish view and raised its target for the stock, citing the bourse's strengthening trading activity.

UBS maintained its ‘Buy' rating on MCX shares and raised its target price to Rs 4,500 from Rs 3,800 earlier, based on 46x Sep-28E P/E. The brokerage firm also raised its EPS estimates by 4%, 8% and 13% for FY27, FY28 and FY29, driven by higher trading volume assumptions.

The average daily transaction fee revenue of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reached Rs 127 million in Q3FY27 QTD, with November MTD reaching Rs 143 million.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

At current volume run-rate, UBS said, annualised EPS would be around Rs 100, which is 15% above its FY28 EPS estimate of Rs 87, suggesting further upside to the estimates if current activity levels sustain.

ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology's Q2 Miss Triggers 26% Target Cut, But Is The Vishay Deal A Bigger Concern?

Additionally, participation has also broadened significantly, with F&O traded clients nearly doubling YoY to 1.50 million in Q2FY27.

“We believe the combination of a broader participant base, healthy activity across futures and options and continued product additions should support volume resilience, even as commodity volatility normalises,” UBS said.

MCX reported another strong earnings in the second quarter of FY27, with revenue from operations up 114% YoY and PAT up 131% YoY, supported by healthy growth across futures and options. F&O ADT increased 20% QoQ and more than tripled YoY, while traded-client participation continued to expand.

UBS noted that MCX continues to focus on deepening market participation and liquidity, expanding its product portfolio and investing in technology to support future scale.

FPI participation and new products provide additional medium-term growth opportunities, it said.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Paytm, Kaynes Tech, UltraTech Cement, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.