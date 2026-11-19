The steady flow of household money into Indian equities through mutual funds, which has helped support the market over the past three years, may be showing signs of weakening, according to Bernstein.

Analysts Manas Agrawal and Himank Sangai said net flows into mutual funds weakened in October 2026, with early November trends pointing to a further slowdown. They believe the change is more likely to reflect rising redemptions than a sudden fall in fresh investments, given the large contribution of systematic investment plans (SIPs) to overall inflows.

The brokerage said retail investors may have started booking profits during the recent market recovery, following months of pressure on large-cap and hybrid mutual fund schemes.

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Bernstein has described the steady domestic mutual fund buying support as the 'Mutual Fund Put'. Indian households have invested around $200 billion in the market through mutual funds over the past five years, helping support equities during periods of foreign investor selling and broader economic uncertainty.

Are Retail Investors Booking Profits?

Bernstein said its analysis of AMFI-reported data pointed to a sharp deterioration in net flows during the first fortnight of November. However, discussions with industry participants suggested that the actual slowdown was not as severe as the figures initially indicated.

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The brokerage does not expect fresh inflows to have fallen sharply, given the major contribution from SIP investments. Instead, it believes higher redemptions could be behind the weaker net flows.

Redemption pressure has been visible across large-cap and hybrid schemes over the past few months and appears to have continued during the recent market rebound.

Bernstein also noted a slowdown in small-cap and mid-cap fund flows, which could partly be linked to the unwinding of margin trading positions last month.

Why Weak Mutual Fund Flows Matter For Indian Markets

The brokerage said sustained weakness in mutual fund flows could have wider implications for India's capital markets.

Asset management company (AMC) stocks have outperformed during the recent market recovery, with valuations returning to earlier levels. However, a prolonged slowdown in industry flows could prompt investors to reassess their exposure to companies across the capital markets ecosystem.

Bernstein believes investors looking to maintain exposure to the asset management industry could consider companies catering to higher-ticket and more resilient investors, as well as businesses with a lower dependence on mutual fund flows.

It also sees distributors as relatively better positioned, as their business is less exposed to changes in market share and investment performance among individual asset managers.

Beyond asset managers, weaker mutual fund flows could affect institutional equity market revenues, promoter and private equity stake sales, and IPO activity. Wealth managers, registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) and depositories could also feel the impact.

Bernstein Flags Data Issues In November Flow Estimates

Bernstein cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from its preliminary November estimates, pointing to anomalies in the assets under management (AUM) data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The brokerage estimates daily net flows by comparing changes in scheme-level AUM with changes in net asset values (NAVs). The difference is used to calculate net inflows or outflows.

However, it observed irregularities in AMFI's daily AUM reporting over the past few days, resulting in net flow estimates that were weaker than the actual figures. While its channel checks confirmed that flows were slowing, the brokerage said the reported numbers may overstate the extent of the decline.

It also flagged the possibility that festive-season spending could have contributed to higher redemptions.

Bernstein said it would monitor November data more closely before drawing conclusions about whether the recent weakness marks a sustained change in investor behaviour.

Bernstein's Preferred Stocks In The Asset Management Space

Despite the concerns around industry flows, Bernstein maintained its positive ratings on several companies across the asset management and wealth management sectors.

The brokerage has an Outperform rating on HDFC Asset Management, Nippon Life India AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, 360 ONE Wealth and Nuvama Wealth Management. Anand Rathi Wealth carries a Market-Perform rating.

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