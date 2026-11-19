Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across fintech, EMS, cement, exchanges and real estate sector issuing fresh calls on Paytm, Kaynes Technology, UltraTech, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oberoi Realty while also sharing their outlook on metals, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, NBFC, real estate, auto, pharma, financials, capital markets, global T&D cycle, and hotel sector alongside a broader view on India 2027 outlook.

Accordingly brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings, while flagging concerns around margins, valuations, execution risks and demand trends. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:

Bernstein On Paytm (What-Could Go Wrong?)

Maintain Outperform, TP at Rs 2200/share

Paytm is well positioned for non-linear earnings growth, driven by operating leverage and continued growth in financial services

None of risks appears particularly threatening in the near to medium term

Continue to find the risk-reward attractive

Two potential risks standout- caps on IRRs in merchant lending; and changes to the current digital lending model.

Risk-Non-implementation or indefinite postponement of MDR on UPI

Competitors with stronger consumer market share and a meaningful soundbox presence could potentially have an underwriting advantage.

UBS On MCX

Reiterate Buy, Raise TP to Rs 4500/share (from Rs 3800/share)

Volume resilience and widening participation

Trading activity has strengthened further in Q3FY27

Annualised EPS would be ~Rs100, ~15% above FY28E EPS estimate of Rs87

Participation has also broadened significantly, with F&O traded clients nearly doubling YoY to 1.50m in Q2FY27

Continued product additions should support volume resilience, even as commodity volatility normalises

Raise FY27E/28E/29E EPS estimates by 4%/8%/13%.

Macquarie On Kaynes Tech

Maintain Neutral, Cut TP to Rs 2800/share (from Rs 3800/share)

2Q FY27 disappointing; more questions arise

A restatement and OSAT investment/customer confusion add to uncertainty.

Cut FY27E/FY28E/FY29E revenue by 18%/21%/12% and EBITDA by 26%/35%/28%

Catalysts: Sale of smart-meter business; clarity on Vishay deal; working capital optimisation and improved cash generation.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, US Fed Minutes To Anthropic IPO; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 19

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay



Goldman Sachs On Metals (Ferrous)

Buy rated on JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless and Shyam Metalics in the ferrous space.

Improvement in spreads despite USD 15-20/t higher coking coal price

Likely volume growth in the seasonally strong period

Working capital unlocking likely to reduce net debt

Despite elevated capex, likely free cashflow generation.

H2FY27 is likely to be good period for ferrous companies as Domestic steel consumption is likely to rise 6-6.5% YoY, Favorable base - HRC and Rebar benchmark prices are up 35-36% YoY; and Significant volume growth likely for JSW Steel and Jindal Steel



IIFL Capital On Horizon Industrial Parks

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 272/share

Horizon is a Blackstone-promoted platform that offers exposure to Industrial and Logistics (I&L) Real Estate formalisation

Forecast 31/33% Revenue/EBIDTA Cagr over FY26–29ii, supported by industry tailwinds, steady rental growth and in-city expansion.

Development pipeline remains the key growth driver

Expect PAT growth to outpace EBIDTA, return ratios should improve gradually



Jefferies On Consumer Staples

Consumer stocks have seen a pull-back in valuations

Despite the recent rally from bottom, valuations are at 5Y average in most cases.

Home and Personal Care companies are relatively better placed than foods (Britannia, Nestle) given the nature of cost inflation.

Recent correction in crude oil prices should aid margins for all FMCG firms.

Find risk-reward favourable across names, incl. HUL, Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer, GCPL & ITC.

Marico remains a strong compounding story

Colgate & Dabur are dark horses.



Haitong On Consumer Discretionary

Top picks-Trent , V-Mart, Vishal Megamart

Margins are likely to come under pressure in H2FY27 for most players

SSSG is expected to see gradual pick-up, supported by festive traction, price hikes and ramp-up of new stores.

Inflation trends and El Nino impact remain key monitorable for offtake in Tier-2/3+ markets.

Structurally, outlook for organized retail remains encouraging, driven by formalization, aspirational consumption & increased consumption propensity



Morgan Stanley On Oberoi Realty (Asia Pacific Summit)

Expect FY27 pre-sales to be ~Rs13000cr.

FY28 can be higher and that the next 5 years average can be in this ballpark.

Gurgaon Phase 2 (~1.6msf; Rs9600cr) could slip to FY29, hence Mumbai launches will need to bridge the gap.

Aadarsh Nagar, Worli (0.7msf or Rs8000cr GDV) could be a meaningful FY28 driver. (GDV is Gross Development Value)

Annual rental income is expected to grow from Rs 1500cr now to ~Rs5000cr by FY32, driven by South Mumbai office/malls and a few hotels.



Morgan Stanely On Ultratech Cement (Asia Pacific Summit)

Cable & Wire- Initial traction is encouraging, and the focus is on ramping up operations over the next couple of years, with a target of reaching EBITDA break-even by F29.

Cement- demand-supply balance is more favorable now than a few years ago, as capacity additions have been slower and company will continue to add capacity in line with demand

Cement-Demand environment would remain strong. management expects growth to accelerate in 2H, led by a pickup in construction activity and government spending.

Investec On NBFCs (Karnataka Channel Checks)

M&M Financial-Tactical Buy given the turnaround, TP at Rs 425/share

Remain cautious in near-term- given the intense competition, availability of capital and significant penetration

Negative on gold financiers

Competition is intense across segments

Asset quality check remains assuring, lesser impact of drought

Pricing and policy relaxations are key levers for growth

New management at PNB Housing Finance prioritising technology and employee welfare

ALSO READ | Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 19



Nomura On Real Estate (Channel Checks)

Prestige Estates remains top pick

Most launches for 3QFY27F are stacked for end-November and December.

Sustenance sales remain largely in-line with respective companies' business plans.

EOI (expression of interest) pickups by channel partners/ brokers for upcoming launches remain resilient.

High-profile launches for 3QFY27E are Godrej Properties's Verano (NCR), Bandra Bay (MMR)

Large township project launches include Prestige Falcon City (Thane, MMR) and Brigade Autograph (Hoskote-Whitefiled, Bangalore).



Goldman Sachs-India 2027 Outlook: A Clear AI Diversifier

Upgraded India to overweight, with a NIFTY target of 28,500 by end-2027, led by mid-teen earnings growth.

Strong domestic demand, robust earnings and decade-low foreign positioning make India an attractive AI diversifier.

Case for mean reversion in a remarkably resilient economy

Positioning is clean, and valuations are full but balanced

Overweight Banks, where rate hikes, low valuations and light positioning will be supportive.

Upgrade Industrials to overweight, where growth is strengthening.

Overweight Defense, Utilities, Telcos and Internet.

Underweight IT, Healthcare, Metals, and Cement & Chemicals, and neutral on Energy.

Top themes include investment cyclicals (energy security, defense, AI enablers), premium consumption, internet/new economy, and private banks.



Jefferies On Auto

Two wheels turning faster than 4

In OEMs-preferred Buys are TVS Motors, M&M & Eicher Motors

Have Underperformance on Tata Motors PV & Hyundai.

Amid opposing forces of strong volume growth and intense cost pressures in Sep-Q

2W OEMs continue to demonstrate superior ability to translate top-line growth to EBIT, while PVs lagged.

Street earnings for 2Ws were revised up for second consecutive quarter, while 4Ws continued to see downgrades.

CYTD stock returns are highest in auto-comps, followed by 2Ws, while 4Ws have lagged



Jefferies On Pharma

Top Pick Divi's Labs

Sector collectively delivered c.31% YoY CRDMO revenue growth, the highest since began tracking the data, led by Divi's and Laurus.

Total revenue, incl. non-CRDMO businesses, grew 23% YoY.

Overall commentary remained bullish, supporting a robust sector growth outlook.



UBS on Global T&D Cycle

The global T&D cycle appears to be moving from an order-boom phase to an earnings delivery phase, rather than into a downturn.

Multi-year backlog, better-priced new orders and slow capacity ramp-ups can sustain earnings even as order growth moderates.

For India, the export window remains open.

Near term, scarcity and delivery availability support share gains; towards 2027-29, the debate shifts to qualification, utilisation and margins as global capacity catches up.

30% earnings CAGR for T&D incumbents over FY27-29E, much of the anticipated earnings strength appears priced in



Jefferies On Telecom

Prefer telcos over towercos, with Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom as preferred picks.

ARPU growth and an improving subscriber mix.

Net adds improved as agg. churn reduced.

Aggregate EBITDA margins expanded ~100 bps YoY to 56%, aided by lower growth in network costs.

Vodafone Idea network rollouts are stabilizing its subscriber base, though additional funding remains key to its capex plans.



Bernstein On Capital Markets

Is the 'Mutual Fund Put' wavering?

Want to be cautious before raising an alarm

Channel checks corroborated weaker flows, but not as terrible as reflected in AMFI

Out-performance for AMC stocks in the market rebound has been sharp, and valuations are back to old level

Holding exposure in the upper-end of the market (higher-ticket/more resilient investors, non-MF exposure) may be a better way to express a positive view on the asset management industry

Distributors are protected from the shifting performance/flow market share trends at AMC-level

Weaker flows have down-stream implications for institutional equity revenues, promoter and PE blocks and IPOs.

This affects the broader ecosystem from wealth managers, RTAs, depositories



Jefferies On Hotels

Luxury remains strongest, with IHCL/Leela well placed

Hotel sector (India) RevPAR rose 26% YoY in Oct (vs. 20%/18% in Sep/2Q), driven by rates, occupancy, festive base, & resilient demand despite soft air traffic.

Bangalore and Hyd were standout markets, while leisure destinations (Rajasthan/Goa) lagged.

Going fwd, RevPAR growth should remain healthy, albeit moderate from recent highs.

Hospitality EBITDA CAGR at ~14-21% over FY26-29E.



JP Morgan On Financials (Expert Calls)

Oveweright on all the 4 large private sector banks (ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank) with ICICI Bank being preferred pick

Currently factor 50 bps of rate hikes with an upside risk as the visibility on further rate hikes rises.

Also like SBI but prefer mid-tier PSUs in the near term given higher earnings sensitivity to rising interest rates.

Retail mortgage rates have risen across both large private banks and PSUs following the 25 bps repo rate hike in Oct'26

Rate competitiveness of PSUs has improved vs the large private banks on new retail housing loans post the recent rate hikes.

Loan Against Property disbursements continue at a healthy pace, with lending rates moving in line with the repo rate and a growing preference among borrowers for drop line OD (Overdraft)

Improved appetite for growing unsecured loans backed by the benign delinquency trends.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.