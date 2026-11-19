The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. Asian markets and US equities traded mixed, while crude oil prices remained lower.

In the previous session, the benchmark indices ended lower amid profit booking. The Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to close at 82,031.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 25,227.95.

Despite the recent decline, the Nifty 50 continues to hold above the crucial 25,000 support level, keeping the broader market structure intact, according to Jay Thakkar, Vice President and Head of Derivatives and Quant Research at ICICI Securities.

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Options data for the November 23 expiry shows the highest put open interest at the 25,000 strike, making it a crucial support. Max Pain and Modified Max Pain levels at 25,050 and 25,031, respectively, further strengthen this support zone.

On the upside, 25,500 is the immediate resistance, followed by 26,000, which has the highest call open interest. Thakkar expects the Nifty to trade in the 25,000-26,000 range.

He recommends maintaining a positive bias as long as the index holds above 25,000, with a buy-on-dips strategy near 25,000-25,050 and profit booking around 25,500.

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Stocks To Buy Or Sell Today

Jay Thakkar recommends buying Radico Khaitan and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, while selling Bharat Dynamics for short-term trading. Here are the trading strategies:

1. Radico Khaitan | Buy

> Entry Price: Rs 4,666-4,670

> Targets: Rs 4,800-4,900

> Stop Loss: Rs 4,590

Radico Khaitan is witnessing short covering in the derivatives segment, indicating potential near-term upside. Fresh put writing at Rs 4,650 and Rs 4,700 suggests strong support around current levels.

The Rs 4,600 strike is the immediate support, while Rs 4,700 is the key resistance due to significant call open interest. A decisive move above Rs 4,700 could trigger further short covering and take the stock towards Rs 4,800-4,900.

2. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Buy

> Entry Price: Rs 1,395-1,400

> Targets: Rs 1,450-1,500

> Stop Loss: Rs 1,355

Dr. Reddy's has moved above major call open interest levels at Rs 1,370 and Rs 1,380, increasing the possibility of short covering. The Rs 1,360 strike, which has the highest put open interest and coincides with the Max Pain level, is the key support.

A sustained move above Rs 1,400 could trigger further short covering, taking the stock towards Rs 1,450 and Rs 1,500.

3. Bharat Dynamics | Sell

> Entry Price: Rs 1,010-1,015

> Targets: Rs 980-960

> Stop Loss: Rs 1,042

Bharat Dynamics faces strong resistance from call writers across the Rs 1,040-1,100 strikes, indicating near-term weakness. The Rs 1,040 level is the immediate resistance, and any recovery towards this level could attract selling pressure.

On the downside, Rs 1,000 is the immediate support. A break below this level could drag the stock towards Rs 980 and Rs 960. The near-term outlook remains negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,040.

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