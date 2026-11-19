Nearly all Federal Reserve officials agreed in October they would likely have to raise interest rates "in the months ahead" to return inflation to their 2% target in a timely manner. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Oct. 27-28 meeting released Wednesday said "in the months ahead, almost all participants judged that, under their baseline outlooks for inflation and the labor market, further action to raise the target range for the federal funds rate" would likely be appropriate "in order to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% objective." The record of the meeting also showed two policymakers said an increase of "more than 25 basis points" could be warranted in December if incoming inflation data proved unfavorable. Fed officials voted 10-2 last month to leave interest rates unchanged. Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, preferring to raise rates by a quarter percentage point. The committee had raised rates by a quarter percentage point in September for the first time in three years. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Among officials who backed the decision to hold rates, the minutes showed it was a "close call" for a few. Others in the majority said market expectations for rate increases in December and in 2027 were "broadly consistent" with their assessment of appropriate policy. They also noted that those market expectations reduced the risks connected to holding rates unchanged in October. ALSO READ | Fed Chair Warsh Just Described How The AI Boom Could End. Wall Street Is Already Nervous On the other side of the decision, a few of the officials who backed raising rates at the meeting appeared to voice frustration over communication on the future path of policy. That group could have supported no change for rates, the minutes said, "provided that it was clearly understood by market participants that further tightening was likely." That revelation came on the heels of a comparable remark on policy signaling earlier Wednesday from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. In an interview with CNBC, Waller backed a 50-basis-point move in December. He then added that splitting the move over December and January would only work if policymakers gave markets a "credible signal" that another hike was coming in January. Since the October meeting, policymakers have voiced broad agreement that rate hikes will be needed, though they've offered differing views on the appropriate pace. Interest-rate futures currently suggest investors expect quarter-point increases in December and January, and another by April. Also speaking Wednesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank should take a measured approach to raising interest rates. Fed Governor Michael Barr also said Wednesday higher interest rates would likely be appropriate. New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday dismissed the suggestion the Fed needs to consider an outsized rate hike. ALSO READ | 'Might Need To Shock': Fed's Waller Calls For Half-Point Hike, Wall Street Futures Wipe Out Gains The case for higher rates was given extra weight after October consumer-price data showed inflation broadened across everyday goods and services. Wholesale prices, some of which feed into the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, climbed in October from a year earlier at their fastest pace since 2022. Part of the case for caution rests on segments of the economy that are vulnerable to higher borrowing costs, such as the housing market. Economic data this week highlighted how depressed that sector is, with sales of previously owned homes falling last month to a 16-year low. Policymakers also took their October decision just days before the midterm elections. Warsh told reporters he didn't hear any reference to the elections during the rate-setting meeting.