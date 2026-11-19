Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of Class A common stock at $83 per share, the company said in a statement. The offering comprises 980 million shares, of which 956.35 million are being sold by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing shareholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by existing investors.

“Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share,” Anthropic said.

It added, “The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol 'ANT'. The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary closing conditions. Anthropic has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147 million shares.

The offering has attracted strong investor interest, with reports indicating that it is nearly seven times oversubscribed.

Why Is The Anthropic IPO Drawing Attention?

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products.

According to its latest SEC filing, Anthropic's run-rate revenue reached approximately $81 billion as of October 31, up from $71 billion a month earlier. Run-rate revenue annualises recent business activity and is not the same as reported annual revenue.

The company has also disclosed aggregate compute and infrastructure commitments of approximately $900.9 billion, reflecting the significant investment required to support its AI operations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.