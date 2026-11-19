Scene continued its steady run at the box office on its second Wednesday, recording a modest decline in collections compared to the previous day.

The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India on Day 13, registering an 8.6% drop from its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 145.05 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 168.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 13, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 88 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 256.50 crore.

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Scene recorded 3,962 shows across Tamil and Telugu versions on Wednesday, with an overall occupancy of 17.7%. It has sold over 1.10 crore tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.85 crore net on Day 13, while the Telugu version earned Rs 80 lakh.

So far, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 116 crore to the domestic net collection, accounting for 80% of the total. The Telugu version has earned Rs 29.05 crore, contributing the remaining 20%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor on Day 13, with Rs 1.40 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together collected Rs 80 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 50 lakh.

Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 5 lakh. This took the day's total India gross collection to Rs 3.05 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene began its box office journey with Rs 19.15 crore on its opening day and witnessed a steady rise over the first weekend, collecting Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

The film maintained a strong hold on Monday with Rs 21.40 crore before its collections fell to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. It earned Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 111.70 crore.

During its second weekend, the action-comedy collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

However, weekday collections slipped again, with the film earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13. Its second-week collection currently stands at Rs 33.35 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

It follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past and work with a troublesome team to solve it.

Vineeth Augustian is the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam has composed the music, and Ajmal Sabu is the editor. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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