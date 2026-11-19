Oil prices continued to trade lower on Thursday, with Brent crude hovering below $92 a barrel as expectations of higher global supplies outweighed concerns over fresh tensions in the Middle East.

Last checked, Brent crude futures were trading 0.17% lower at $91.70 a barrel. The contract had settled 1.28% lower at $91.95 on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 3.2% to settle at $83.26.

US Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude inventories rose by 3.38 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ended November 13. This was considerably higher than analysts' expectations of an increase of 58,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

US gasoline inventories increased by 5.19 million barrels to 215.9 million barrels, compared with expectations of a 1.6 million-barrel rise. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, grew by 1.57 million barrels to 104.9 million barrels, against expectations of an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

READ | Anthropic Share Price: Claude Maker Sets $83 Price Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

The latest inventory data added to concerns about an oversupply in the global oil market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects supply to exceed demand by around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Goldman Sachs has also warned of a possible supply surplus next year.

Both Brent and WTI crude futures are on track to decline around 20% this month, as oil exports from the Middle East recover. Lower shipping rates have also pointed to an increase in crude shipments from the region.

US-Iran Tensions Keep Oil Market On Edge

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has provided some support to oil prices, with attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure raising concerns about supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it attacked US drone and missile sites in Kuwait overnight after Washington struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, said it intercepted Iranian attacks. The attack on Kuwait was Tehran's first against the US-allied Gulf state since September.

Both Brent and WTI had closed higher on Tuesday after attacks on ships in the Middle East intensified, despite ongoing talks between Iran and mediators from Oman and Qatar.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's shipping arm, ADNOC Logistics & Services, said on Wednesday that one crew member was missing and 11 others were injured after one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

An LPG tanker was also struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday, forcing its crew to evacuate.

LSEG analysts reportedly said that while regional oil supplies could recover through alternative routes, shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz had yet to return to normal.

Houthi Attacks Add To Supply Risks

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Tuesday that it had launched five drones towards two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. The pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to transport crude without relying on the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Western officials briefed on Saudi Arabia's plans told Reuters that the country was preparing for its conflict with the Houthis to continue well into next year.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday, alongside his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US and Russian officials said.

Trump's envoys have stepped up efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Discussions are also expected to involve European leaders and focus on post-war security arrangements and economic recovery.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.