Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 continued its downward trend at the box office on its second Wednesday, recording a further 16.7% decline in daily collections. Despite the dip, the film's domestic gross collection is now nearing the Rs 25 crore mark.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 13 Collection

On Day 13, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 25 lakh net in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 21.23 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 24.48 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film recorded 14% overall occupancy across 685 shows on Wednesday, averaging Rs 3,650 per show. It has sold over 18.82 lakh tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continues to account for the majority of the film's domestic earnings, contributing Rs 20.03 crore to its total India net collection. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1.20 crore so far.

Tamil accounts for 94.3% of the film's domestic earnings, while Telugu contributes the remaining 5.7%.

Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong jump over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and further declined to Rs 1 crore on Day 6. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 17.93 crore.

During its second week, the film collected Rs 47 lakh on Friday before witnessing a recovery over the weekend, earning Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 55 lakh on Day 11, followed by Rs 30 lakh on Day 12 and Rs 25 lakh on Day 13. Its second-week collection currently stands at Rs 3.30 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy, devotional comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also features Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, a prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography, while Hiphop Tamizha composed the music. Fenny Oliver is the editor. Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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