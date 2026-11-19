The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, following weakness in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,149 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices succumbed to profit booking, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 25,300 level.

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“We reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a ‘buy on dips' approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500-25,700 zone. Amid ongoing sectoral rotation, the focus should remain on selective stock picking and accumulating quality stocks during periods of consolidation,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that are expected to drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.98%, while the Topix fell 0.03%. South Korea's markets were yet to open. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday amid hawkish sentiment reflected in US Federal Reserve minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 561.25 points, or 1.11%, to 50,198.17, while the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points, or 0.23%, to 7,323.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 101.50 points, or 0.42%, lower at 24,429.88.

Anthropic IPO

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI tool, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion. Anthropic IPO, one of the largest stock-market IPOs on record, will be launched on Thursday on Wall Street.

US Fed Meeting Minutes

The minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee's October 27-28 meeting showed that nearly all central bank officials agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates “in the months ahead” to return inflation to their 2% target in a timely manner.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices extended losses. Brent crude futures declined 0.71% to $91.30 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.92 a barrel, down 0.41%.

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