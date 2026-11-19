Market exerts have identified Sun TV Network, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, GAIL, Adani Power and Eternal as stock picks for Thursday, November 19. The targets for Sun TV and Dr Reddy's imply gains of about 8% from current market prices, while those for GAIL and Adani Power point to gains of just over 4%.

Here is a list of Five Stocks To Buy Today.

Sun Tv Network Ltd. (CMP: Rs 696.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., recommends buying Sun TV Network at Rs 696, with a target of Rs 752 and a stop-loss of Rs 668. The target implies 8.05% upside from the CMP.

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,398.20)

Mehata recommends buying Dr Reddy's Laboratories at Rs 1,398, with a target of Rs 1,510 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,345. The target implies 8.00% upside from the CMP.

Gail (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 190)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying GAIL at Rs 188. He has set a target of Rs 198 and a stop-loss of Rs 182. The target implies 4.21% upside from the CMP.

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 366)

VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Eternal at Rs 320–325, with targets of Rs 350 and Rs 400 and a stop-loss of Rs 290. The higher target implies 9.29% upside from the CMP. The first target is 4.37% below the CMP, although both targets are above the recommended entry range.

Adani Power Ltd. (CMP: Rs 205.30)

Krishan recommends buying Adani Power at Rs 204, with a target of Rs 214 and a stop-loss of Rs 198. The target implies 4.24% upside from the CMP.

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