India will take on New Zealand in the opening match of their three-game hockey series in Auckland on Thursday, November 19.

The series is part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries, dating back to India's first hockey tour of New Zealand in 1926.

The Indian men's team, led by Sanjay, will look to make a strong start against the hosts at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium.

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The three matches will be played on November 19, 21 and 22, with the Indian team getting an opportunity to test its young players against the Black Sticks ahead of upcoming international assignments.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Date

The first match of the India vs New Zealand men's hockey series will be played on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Time

The India vs New Zealand Hockey match will begin at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Venue

The match will be played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Telecast

There is no confirmed information available about the live television broadcast of the India vs New Zealand hockey match in India.

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Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on TVNZ+ in New Zealand. However, streaming availability for viewers in India has not been officially confirmed.

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