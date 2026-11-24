Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's breakup has been making headlines over the past few days after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Amid speculation about trouble in their relationship and allegations of infidelity against Avinash, the actor has finally broken his silence and confirmed their separation.

Taking responsibility for their breakup, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video message addressing the speculation surrounding his personal life.

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In the video, Avinash also apologised for playing the song ‘Bewafa Hai Tu' during a DJ gig in Bengaluru, which led to several social media edits and interpretations.

Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh, Takes Responsibility

Addressing the controversy, Avinash said that he never intended to hurt Eisha, her family or her loved ones. He also accepted responsibility for their separation, saying, “Guys, there's a lot of talks happening around. And I am here to put an end to it because it is required. I had played a song in my DJ gig which has been misinterpreted and a lot of edits are being made around that. And I know this is hurting Eisha the most. It's hurting her family. It's hurting her loved ones. And honestly, I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that.”

He further added, “Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too).”

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The actor also requested fans not to involve their friends and family members in the matter or send them threatening messages. He said, “I am here just to apologise and say that please don't involve family and friends. Because this is not how it should be. And I request you guys to please end this here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends.”

Avinash concluded by saying, “Family and friends should not receive such messages and threats. They shouldn't. And obviously, I need to work on myself. I want to work on myself and fix myself because that is required. And once I am okay, then only I will be back. Till then, please all of you take care. And let's just put an end to it. Thank you.”

Avinash's statement comes after his DJ performance in Bengaluru sparked a controversy. The actor played the song ‘Bewafa Hai Tu', which soon began circulating on social media in connection with his reported separation from Eisha. Several edits suggested that the song was directed at the actress, with some interpreting his performance as an indirect comment on her character.

The controversy escalated after Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal intervened on social media and accused him of wrongdoing. Eisha's brother also joined the controversy and publicly confronted Avinash.

Both Rajat and Eisha's brother claimed to have information that could expose the actor and levelled allegations of infidelity against him.

A Look At Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh's Relationship

Avinash and Eisha first crossed paths on Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18. They became close friends during their time on the show. After the season ended, they appeared in several music videos together, and their on-screen and off-screen chemistry fuelled dating rumours.

Speculation about their relationship grew stronger after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Following his victory, he ran towards Eisha, hugged her and handed her the trophy. A video from the show's success party also went viral, showing Avinash expressing his feelings for the actress.

The two later appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, where Avinash confirmed that they were more than just friends. However, reports of trouble in their relationship surfaced days after their appearance. The two unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling breakup rumours and Avinash has now put an end to it by confirming their separation.

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