Pakistan A will take on Nepal in the 12th match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Pakistan A, led by Abdul Samad, will look to continue their winning run in the tournament. The side began its campaign with a 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before registering a 48-run win against India A in its previous Group B fixture.

Nepal, meanwhile, will aim to finish the group stage on a positive note. Led by Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal began its campaign with a heavy defeat against India A but bounced back with a six-wicket win over UAE.

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The match will be important for Nepal's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, while Pakistan A will look to maintain their unbeaten record in the group stage.

Pakistan A vs Nepal: Match Date And Time

The Pakistan A vs Nepal match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will take place on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Pakistan A vs Nepal: Venue

The Pakistan A vs Nepal match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs Nepal Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Pakistan A vs Nepal match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch Pakistan A vs Nepal Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Pakistan A vs Nepal match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Pakistan A vs Nepal: Full Squads

Pakistan A: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

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Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Lokesh Bam, Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Dev Khanal, Mayan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Ishan Pandey, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Deepak Dumre and Abhishesh Gautam.

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