Former India pacer Irfan Pathan believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni will stay away from the auction table when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) build their squad for IPL 2027, with the veteran expected to focus on his new role as the franchise's mentor.

The IPL 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Dhoni's playing career in the tournament came to an end earlier this month after he expressed his desire to retire during a video call with the CSK management to discuss player retentions for the upcoming season.

He has since been appointed as the team's mentor.

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Dhoni represented CSK in 17 of the 19 IPL seasons between 2008 and 2026. He was part of the franchise in every season except 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended and he played for Rising Pune Supergiant.

"Knowing Dhoni, I don't think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," said Pathan on JioStar.

"He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," said Pathan, referring to the five-time IPL-winning captain.

Pathan believes Dhoni will prefer to guide players and share his experience rather than take part in the bidding process. He also said the former India captain has never been someone who seeks the limelight or takes credit for decisions made off the field.

According to Pathan, Dhoni is likely to work quietly behind the scenes in his new role, leaving auction and squad-building decisions to the CSK management.

"So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK's auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," opined Pathan.

CSK's Gamble On Youth Has Not Paid Off, Says Abhinav Mukund

Meanwhile, former India batter Abhinav Mukund believes CSK's strategy of investing in young players has not delivered the expected results, with several expensive acquisitions failing to make the desired impact.

"The gamble on youth hasn't paid off for CSK. Prashant Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crore and didn't deliver, though you can't blame him much since he barely got to bowl. He's been released, so the money has come in," said Mukund.

"Kartik Sharma, the other Rs 14-crore buy, played some match-winning knocks and has been retained. But CSK still have a surplus of Indian top-order batters. They can't fit Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan into one playing XI."

CSK have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, making the upcoming auction important as the franchise looks to strengthen its squad.

Mukund identified bowling as CSK's biggest concern ahead of the auction. He feels the franchise has a surplus of batters and could use that depth to strengthen its bowling department.

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"Their main issue is the bowling. With Liam Livingstone's arrival, he, (Dewald) Brevis and Noor Ahmad are sure starters, and the last overseas spot is likely to go to Jamie Overton. That makes it hard for Akeal Hosein and Noor to play together.

"CSK are looking for an Indian spinner, their bowling looks thin, but they have batters to offer. If a team wants to trade a bowler, CSK can give a batter in return and I can firmly see them bolstering their bowling at the auction," he added.

With the December 16 auction approaching, CSK will look to address their bowling concerns as they prepare for the 2027 season.

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