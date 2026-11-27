Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 1% each in the holiday-shortened trading week. Renewed tensions in the Middle East, a rebound in crude oil prices and fresh uncertainty over US tariffs on Indian goods weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell as much as 781.5 points, or 0.92%, to an intraday low of 83,547.09. The NSE Nifty 50 declined up to 217.75 points, or 0.84%, to 25,666.75.

The weakness was concentrated in large-cap stocks, while broader markets traded against the trend. The Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.85% and the Nifty Midcap 100 gained around 0.5% at last check. The Nifty IT index was the biggest sectoral laggard, falling nearly 2%.

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Around 12:05 pm, BSE Sensex was trading 600 points lower at 83,727, while Nifty 50 was down 179 points at 25,705 level.

Here are four key factors weighing on the market today:

Crude Oil Near $97 Revives Supply Concerns

Brent crude climbed towards $97 a barrel on Friday, putting it on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The rebound followed attacks on Middle Eastern energy infrastructure and commercial shipping, raising concerns over potential disruptions to crude supplies.

Houthi militants backed by Tehran struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, forcing a temporary suspension of some operations. The attack followed an earlier strike on the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf.

Shipping risks have also intensified around the Strait of Hormuz. A tanker was hit in the strait on Wednesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, while unverified reports of vessels striking sea mines have added to concerns over the security of crude shipments.

The recovery in prices comes despite Brent remaining nearly 20% lower this month. The International Energy Agency's forecast of a fourth-quarter supply surplus and the gradual resumption of Persian Gulf shipments continue to temper the outlook.

Investors are also watching Sunday's OPEC+ meeting, where members are expected to discuss the group's supply strategy for 2027.

Renewed Middle East Tensions Raise Geopolitical Risk

Fresh attacks on energy infrastructure, commercial shipping and targets across the Gulf have revived concerns about a wider escalation in the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The latest developments have added to uncertainty around regional security and the movement of energy supplies. Reports of drone attacks and damage to a civilian industrial site in Bahrain have further heightened concerns over the conflict's regional implications.

For equity investors, the escalation adds another layer of uncertainty at a time when crude prices are recovering. A prolonged disruption to energy supplies could increase imported inflation risks and weigh on India's macroeconomic outlook.

Proposed US Tariffs Add To Trade Uncertainty

Fresh uncertainty over US trade policy has also weighed on sentiment. The Office of the US Trade Representative has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under Section 301, following an investigation into alleged excess manufacturing capacity. The proposed rate could fall to 17% if a bilateral trade agreement is reached.

Emkay said the proposed tariffs could leave India at a disadvantage to most Asian peers, although exemptions for key export categories would limit the effective impact.

The brokerage said exporters could bring forward shipments ahead of implementation and pursue geographical diversification, as they did during the previous tariff episode. However, the West Asia conflict could make such diversification more difficult.

Emkay added that India's growth and external balances have remained comfortable despite earlier tariff and geopolitical disruptions. Upcoming public hearings and progress on the India-US trade agreement will be important to watch for any moderation in the proposed measures.

Nifty Technical Outlook: 25,700 Key Support

SBI Securities said the Nifty had ended Thursday's session 0.25% higher, trading within a narrow 241-point range, its tightest since November 17, 2026. The index formed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart, signalling indecision at current levels.

The brokerage noted that the index continued to trade above its short-term and long-term moving averages, keeping the broader trend positive. However, momentum indicators and oscillators pointed to consolidation and sideways movement.

On the upside, the 25,980-26,000 zone is a key resistance area. A sustained move above 26,000 could open the way towards 26,130-26,150.

On the downside, a break below 25,700 could weaken sentiment and drag the index towards the 25,570-25,550 support band.

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