Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a long post on X with a bold claim about artificial intelligence (AI) and jobs. He says workers are not losing jobs to AI. According to the Bollywood producer, they are losing them because they have already handed their work to AI and are hiding it. He titled the post "THE AI TRUTH BOMB."
Varma cited examples from different jobs to put forth his view. A software engineer, he says, pastes the requirements into an AI tool, gets the code in seconds, changes a couple of names and submits it as his own. Similarly, a marketing executive feeds the brief into the tool, picks one of the ideas and presents it as "my idea." An analyst uploads a spreadsheet and sends the AI's summary under his own name. A designer generates many options with an image tool and makes a small tweak to the best one, while a customer support lead runs every reply through AI to make it sound caring.
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Varma claims, employees do all this in secret and nobody admits it. The company does not need spies or cameras to find out, he says, because the numbers show it. Output goes up, quality improves, deadlines are met and profits rise, since AI "works 24/7" and does not take breaks, fall sick or ask for a raise.
Interestingly, he blames the workers' own silence for the shock when layoffs come. He says the complaints that the company is cruel and that technology is the villain miss the point. "AI never walked into the building and started throwing people out," he wrote. In his words, the employees secretly replaced themselves and sat there collecting a salary for work they were no longer doing.
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His advice is to stop hiding it. He says the future lies in using AI openly, aggressively and without guilt. He ended with a warning: "People who use AI will replace people, who don't."
THE AI TRUTH BOMB The company employees protest loudly “AI is stealing our jobs,” but the truth is that the employees were stealing themselves. The software engineer who used to write the actual code now pastes the requirements into Claude, gets the function in twelve seconds, changes two variable names, and pushes it as his own. The marketing executive who was paid to think of campaigns now feeds the brief to ChatGPT, copies the three options it spits out, picks the least obvious one, and presents it in the Monday meeting as “my idea.” The analyst who was supposed to crunch numbers and find the insight now uploads the spreadsheet, asks the AI to “spot anomalies and write the executive summary,” and forwards the output with his name on it. The designer who once spent hours on layouts now describes the mood in Midjourney, generates twenty options, and tweaks the best one just enough so no one notices it wasn't made by hand. The customer support lead who was meant to understand tone and context now runs every reply through an AI that makes it sound empathetic, then hits send. They do it secretly. In a corner, out of sight, with the door closed and browser history cleared, pretending that their own hands and mind were still doing the work Everyone does it. No one admits it. And the company dosesn't need spies or cameras or a conspiracy. It only sees the numbers. The spreadsheet told the secret and the humans were still on the payroll while the actual work is being done by A I Output rose. Quality improved. Deadlines hit faster and profits soared and that's because AI works 24/7. Doesn't take coffee breaks. Doesn't get sick. Doesn't complain. Doesn't bitch about colleagues. Doesn't demand raises. It simply delivers. Without pay. So when the layoffs come, their shock is the real Shock “The company is cruel.” “Technology is the villain.” “They replaced us with AI.” No. AI never walked into the building and started throwing people out. The employees secretly replaced themselves and were just sitting there collecting a salary for work they were no longer doing. The future will be in not keeping it a secret The future will be in getting their AI usage into the open. Using it openly, aggressively, and without guilt . Whatever else the future holds , one brutal certainty is .. People who use AI will replace people, who don't.— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 27, 2026
Interestingly, the post itself reads like it could have been written with an AI tool, with its short, punchy lines and dramatic opening. There is no confirmation that it was. Meanwhile, a user while replying to the post wrote, "Bro wrote this using AI."
Another user, replied, "And we are reading an AI generated words while you are pretending these are your own words."
However, this is not the first time Varma has voiced his opinion about AI. In September, he wrote on X that the first jobs to vanish will be those of people who do not embrace AI, and he has often described AI as a force that cannot be fought. The latest also post makes the same point.
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