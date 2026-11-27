Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a long post on X with a bold claim about artificial intelligence (AI) and jobs. He says workers are not losing jobs to AI. According to the Bollywood producer, they are losing them because they have already handed their work to AI and are hiding it. He titled the post "THE AI TRUTH BOMB."

Varma cited examples from different jobs to put forth his view. A software engineer, he says, pastes the requirements into an AI tool, gets the code in seconds, changes a couple of names and submits it as his own. Similarly, a marketing executive feeds the brief into the tool, picks one of the ideas and presents it as "my idea." An analyst uploads a spreadsheet and sends the AI's summary under his own name. A designer generates many options with an image tool and makes a small tweak to the best one, while a customer support lead runs every reply through AI to make it sound caring.

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Varma claims, employees do all this in secret and nobody admits it. The company does not need spies or cameras to find out, he says, because the numbers show it. Output goes up, quality improves, deadlines are met and profits rise, since AI "works 24/7" and does not take breaks, fall sick or ask for a raise.

Interestingly, he blames the workers' own silence for the shock when layoffs come. He says the complaints that the company is cruel and that technology is the villain miss the point. "AI never walked into the building and started throwing people out," he wrote. In his words, the employees secretly replaced themselves and sat there collecting a salary for work they were no longer doing.

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His advice is to stop hiding it. He says the future lies in using AI openly, aggressively and without guilt. He ended with a warning: "People who use AI will replace people, who don't."

Interestingly, the post itself reads like it could have been written with an AI tool, with its short, punchy lines and dramatic opening. There is no confirmation that it was. Meanwhile, a user while replying to the post wrote, "Bro wrote this using AI."

Another user, replied, "And we are reading an AI generated words while you are pretending these are your own words."

However, this is not the first time Varma has voiced his opinion about AI. In September, he wrote on X that the first jobs to vanish will be those of people who do not embrace AI, and he has often described AI as a force that cannot be fought. The latest also post makes the same point.

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