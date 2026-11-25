A Rs 1.83 lakh crore business, another valued at around Rs 24,000 crore, and a family divided over what constitutes a fair inheritance. The succession dispute in the TVS family has brought an old question about wealth and control into sharp focus: does getting a seat at the table necessarily mean getting an equal share of the pie?

At the centre of the dispute are TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, and their children Sudarshan and Lakshmi Venu. The disagreement is over whether the family's succession arrangements have already settled the economic interests of the two siblings.

Sudarshan, who heads TVS Motor and TVS Holdings, is associated with the group's two-wheeler and three-wheeler businesses. Lakshmi, meanwhile, is managing director of Sundaram-Clayton and vice chairperson of tractor maker TAFE, which is headed by her mother Mallika.

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Venu's position is that the businesses were divided between his children as part of a succession plan, with valuations and family arrangements taken into account. His side maintains that the process has been completed.

Mallika and Lakshmi disagree. They argue that assigning management responsibilities does not amount to settling ownership rights. They have sought a transparent valuation and a mutually agreed division of the family's economic interests.

The distinction matters because TVS Motor's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 1.83 lakh crore, compared with approximately Rs 24,000 crore for Sundaram-Clayton. However, listed market values alone do not capture the family's complete assets, liabilities or beneficial ownership.

The dispute also involves a March 21, 2024 memorandum of understanding signed by the four family members. While it laid down conditions on TVS brand usage and restrictions on entering competing businesses, Mallika and Lakshmi maintain that it was not a final settlement of family wealth.

Another layer is the ownership structure. TVS Holdings owns 50.26% of TVS Motor, while the family trust VS Trust holds 66.55% of TVS Holdings. Reports have identified Venu as the trust's sole trustee, with subsequent disclosures about beneficial ownership prompting questions from Lakshmi.

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The family disagreement must also be distinguished from the wider TVS Group's 2020 settlement, which divided businesses among different branches of the founding family.

The dispute highlights the complexities of succession in family-run businesses. Siddharth Maurya, founder and managing director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara, told NDTV that succession planning must ensure continuity, governance and clarity over ownership and leadership, not merely transfer wealth.

He said professional advice and clearly defined succession arrangements can help prevent disagreements over valuations, leadership and wealth distribution.

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