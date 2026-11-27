The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has filed fresh caveats before the Charity Commissioner against Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh in the first half today, ahead of a crucial Bombay High Court hearing in Tata Trusts case against Tata sons at 3 pm today.

The caveats follow Srinivasan and Singh's letter to the Charity Commissioner on November 26, seeking scrutiny of a November 25 circular issued by the trust.

The circular authorised legal action in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and certain directors, including a request for restraints linked to the upcoming board meeting.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The lawsuits filed by the Trusts yesterday seek to invalidate the reappointment of N Chandrasekharan at Tata sons' previous board meeting on September 17. They also seek directions to stay any decisions on reappointment and use of the casting vote mechanism to break deadlock between the Trust's nominee directors at the upcoming Nov 30 board meet.

The latest caveat filings are intended to ensure that the trust is heard before any order is passed on the complaints made by Srinivasan and Singh.

Vijay Singh's letter to the Charity Commissioner seeks a probe into Sir Dorabji Trust's decision to file a lawsuit against Tata Sons, despite objections from dissenting trustees.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.