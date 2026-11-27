Coca Cola's new zero caffeine, zero sugar coke has started appearing on quick commerce platform Zepto in India. The beverage which also contains zero calories, is listed as a 330 ml can and is priced at Rs 85 on the platform. It's maximum retail price (MRP) is Rs 100.

Zepto co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha imade the announcement in a post on X.

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What Makes Coca-Cola's New Zero Caffeine Drink Different?

The new beverage differs from the existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar variant because it does not contain caffeine. While conventional Coke Zero offers zero sugar and zero calories, it continues to contain caffeine.

Which Cities Can You Buy Coca-Cola Zero Caffeine Coke In?

The product is listed on Zepto, and Palicha's post states that, "It's selling across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR today - and will be live Pan-India soon!" Availability may differ depending on local inventory and the dark store serving a particular area.

What Is The Significance Of This Launch?

The introduction of a caffeine-free cola gives consumers another option in the zero-sugar beverage category.

While conventional diet and zero-sugar colas eliminate or reduce sugar, they generally continue to contain caffeine. Coca-Cola's new variant addresses consumers who also want to avoid caffeine while choosing a cola-flavoured soft drink.

It also gives Coca-Cola an opportunity to compete in a relatively newer segment of India's packaged beverage market.

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