A powerful storm, that battered the US East Coast on Thanksgiving, left nearly 1 million customers without power in five states and caused major coastal flooding in New Jersey, with the National Weather Service saying conditions will improve only gradually through Saturday.

The US National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in its Friday morning discussion that the "expansive" low-pressure system brought heavy rain and gale to storm-force gusts along the East Coast on Thursday, along with as much as 15 inches (about 38 cm) of snow in eastern Missouri.

The system formed from a warm, moist East Coast cyclone merging with a cold upper-level trough dipping in from the middle of the country.

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Weather Monitor, a weather tracking account on X, said nearly 1 million customers were without power across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and New York as the storm brought down trees and disrupted holiday travel. It shared footage from the Bronx, New York.

Coastal flooding was severe in New Jersey. The Weather Channel said a Thanksgiving Day nor'easter lashed Atlantic City with major flooding and damaging winds, prompting voluntary evacuations in flood-prone neighbourhoods under a statewide state of emergency.

In Missouri, the Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers group reported heavy, wet snow along Highway 32 near Farmington, with many vehicles stuck on hills or in ditches. The group said it helped stranded motorists and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in the southeast of the state.

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The NWS expects gradual improvement across the East on Friday, though winds of 25-35 mph will be common, and the system is forecast to move into the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday.

Freezing rain is under way in northern New England, where ice accumulation of up to two-tenths of an inch is possible, making roads slippery. A few inches of wet snow could fall on higher parts of the central Appalachians. By Saturday, the East Coast should see seasonal highs in the 40s and 50s Fahrenheit and mainly dry weather.

The Southeast faces a cold start, with morning lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s and freeze headlines in force for parts of the Deep South. Temperatures should begin to moderate on Saturday.

The Pacific Northwest, meanwhile, is bracing for rain and mountain snow. The NWS said up to 6 more inches could fall in the Cascades, while a surge of moisture is expected to bring heavy snow to mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming, with more than a foot possible and gusts above 50 mph.

The central US will stay largely dry before rain develops over the central Plains and spreads into the Midwest by Sunday. Pacific storms are expected to keep hitting the West Coast into next week.

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