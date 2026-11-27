Gold and silver prices rebounded sharply on Friday, November 27, recovering from recent losses as bargain buying supported the precious metals. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery rose 2.3%, or Rs 2,794, to Rs 1,25,066 per 10 grams from the previous close at Rs 1,22,272.

Silver futures with December expiry rallied more sharply than gold and gained 5.5%, or Rs 7,991 to Rs 1,53,834 per kg, against the previous close of Rs 1,45,843.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Rising?

The rebound comes after a volatile week for precious metals, which witnessed sharp corrections followed by intermittent recoveries. Gold had touched a 15-month low before bargain buying provided some support.

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Apart from expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes and persistent inflation concerns, which are keeping investors cautious, a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields continue to pose challenges for bullion as well.

The dollar index was holding near a 22-month high at 103.74 on Friday, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose around 5 basis points to 4.90%. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated gold and silver more expensive for overseas buyers, while higher yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.

Also read: Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates, Nov 27: Gold Rebounds From 15-Month Low, Silver Surges Nearly 5%; Check City-Wise Prices

What Does The Bullion Industry Expect?

Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said price fluctuations have made consumers cautious, with buyers closely tracking rates before making purchases.

"Gold and silver have had an uneven week, with prices witnessing sharp corrections followed by intermittent recovery. Gold touched a 15-month low before bargain buying provided some support. However, expectations of further US interest-rate hikes and persistent inflation concerns continue to keep the market under pressure," Desai said.

He added that the recent correction could encourage some physical buying, particularly for wedding-related demand.

"Looking ahead, market instability is likely to continue over the coming days. US Fed policy signals, inflation data, dollar movements and geopolitical developments will remain key factors determining the direction of gold and silver prices," he said.

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